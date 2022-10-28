2023 BMW 3 Series Ignores the 4er in the Room and Becomes a Two-Door Coupe

There was a time when BMW’s premium compact two-door models were named the 3 Series Coupe and Convertible. All that changed when the first-ever 4 Series was introduced in 2014, joined by a five-door liftback dubbed the Gran Coupe.
But what if BMW decided to ignore all common sense and the latest trends in the automotive industry, and launch an actual two-door version of the facelifted 3 Series? Well, then it would look similar (if not identical) to Kolesa’s virtual proposal.
The model retains the OEM styling up to the A-pillars, and further back, it has only two doors, which have become bigger in order to improve ingress and egress for backseat occupants. Speaking of whom, they would have less legroom, because, with the new body style, the wheelbase has become a bit shorter too.
Further back, the 3 Series Coupe has bigger fenders and three quarter windows. The rear design has been preserved, so the taillights, trunk lid, and even the too-aggressive-for-a-3er bumper and diffuser, as well as the large exhaust tips, are identical to the ones of the real car. The wheels soldier on too, and a side-by-side comparison with the original picture reveals that it rides a hair closer to the ground, thus further emphasizing its sportier nature.
We’d expect a few updates inside as well, like a pair of sports seats up front with integrated headrests, and extra side bolstering, and different upholstery and trim. Elsewhere, a hypothetical two-door version of the latest BMW 3 Series would get the same gizmos as the four- and five-door models, because it is also available in the Touring body style in case you forgot. This would also include the powertrain family and everything else basically. So, do you think a 3 Series Coupe would be better than the 4 Series Coupe?
