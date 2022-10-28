This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, Transformed Into a Motorhome With a Kitchen to Be Jealous Of

When you think of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van, the first thought that comes to mind is that it definitely isn't a home for long-term living. But some may think otherwise. Being able to drive around taking the comfort of your home with you does not sound that bad.
The vehicle in question is a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 AWD 170, and as the name implies, it has four-wheel drive. The Sprinter has been upgraded with a 2-inch (5-cm) lift kit and skid plates.
This build was specifically made for a family. In order to turn it into a comfortable home, they added an RRE Global rooftop for camping. The van’s side door opens directly into the lounge area, separated from the front of the motorhome. From here you can access the tent through a telescopic ladder. Lots of sleeping space is given by the extensible gray couch in this room. A sliding refrigerator-freezer duo is hidden underneath a little bench seat, with this layout providing not only utility, but also extra space for the guests.
The kitchen area looks quite luxurious with the sliding countertop that covers a cooktop and a sink. The owner requested everything to be compact and hidden, so all the cabinets have a hidden foldable compartment inside that is magnetized to stay in place. The lights in the kitchen are also motion-activated. They also added a 56-gallon (212-liter) freshwater tank, making sure they will always have water.
When the kitchen is not in use, the owner can pull down a Murphy bed and transform this place into a bedroom. A handmade vintage map of Hawaii was wood burned into the wood veneer of the bed, adding more to the cozy feeling. The van is powered by a 630-amp hour lithium battery, a Nations alternator, and a Wakespeed charger.
In the back, we find a sizeable bathroom with a rain shower head and a Laveo dry flush toilet. To avoid moisture buildup, they also added a small ventilation fan to the rear side door. The heating and cooling of the motorhome are done by the Van Life Tech System, which also provides hot water.
This van conversion was carried out by Nomadik Customs, which is a company located in Portland, Oregon.
This build was specifically made for a family. In order to turn it into a comfortable home, they added an RRE Global rooftop for camping. The van’s side door opens directly into the lounge area, separated from the front of the motorhome. From here you can access the tent through a telescopic ladder. Lots of sleeping space is given by the extensible gray couch in this room. A sliding refrigerator-freezer duo is hidden underneath a little bench seat, with this layout providing not only utility, but also extra space for the guests.
The kitchen area looks quite luxurious with the sliding countertop that covers a cooktop and a sink. The owner requested everything to be compact and hidden, so all the cabinets have a hidden foldable compartment inside that is magnetized to stay in place. The lights in the kitchen are also motion-activated. They also added a 56-gallon (212-liter) freshwater tank, making sure they will always have water.
When the kitchen is not in use, the owner can pull down a Murphy bed and transform this place into a bedroom. A handmade vintage map of Hawaii was wood burned into the wood veneer of the bed, adding more to the cozy feeling. The van is powered by a 630-amp hour lithium battery, a Nations alternator, and a Wakespeed charger.
In the back, we find a sizeable bathroom with a rain shower head and a Laveo dry flush toilet. To avoid moisture buildup, they also added a small ventilation fan to the rear side door. The heating and cooling of the motorhome are done by the Van Life Tech System, which also provides hot water.
This van conversion was carried out by Nomadik Customs, which is a company located in Portland, Oregon.