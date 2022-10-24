The Global XRS 7400 Leopard Is a Badass Luxury RV That Can Take You Anywhere

The Global XRS 7400 Leopard from Action Mobil fits perfectly into the category of off-road luxury. This 6x6 motorhome has a tough exterior, but it hides a beautiful interior that is packed with amenities. It’s basically an off-grid capable mobile home that allows you to venture off the beaten path.
The Global XRS 7400 Leopard motorhome is one badass RV designed to take your adventures to the next level. This mobile habitat is based on a 630-hp MAN TGS truck with three axles, and it comes with all the comforts that you need. Inside, you’ll see a gorgeous living room that includes a day sofa with storage underneath. There, two travelers can sleep in comfort or watch the TV mounted next to the living room. They will also find several cabinets above that provide ample storage.
In fact, the RV offers storage galore. The kitchen area is also packed with closets and drawers, and it includes some clever design solutions that maximize space. You’ll see a coffee machine that has its own dedicated spot on a pull-out shelf and a washer/dryer combo unit integrated into a cabinet. Elsewhere, the kitchen features a deep stainless steel sink, a refrigerator, a four-burner induction cooktop, a microwave, and a generous countertop.
Across this area is the dinette, which comes with two seats and a table. One of the chairs hides a freezer too! At the rear is the master bedroom. This area has a raised bed that sleeps two. Plus, it has some cabinets for storage and a skylight that lets natural light come inside.
The bathroom is positioned at the front of the motorhome, and it features two sections. On one side, you have a sink with storage underneath, a full-length mirror, and a toilet, while on the other side, you have a generous shower. Action Mobil also added a door between these two areas, allowing people to access the cab without having to step out of the vehicle.
On the outside, the Global XRS 7400 Leopard has a hydraulic bike elevator that can lift up to 500 kg (1,102 lbs). But that’s not the only impressive thing about it. You can secure your toys on the lift and store them to a comfortable height of more than two meters (6.5 ft) to prevent thieves from reaching them.
This motorhome also has a tilting 1,440-watt solar panel array mounted on the roof, and it can carry a 520-liter (137-gallon) water tank, which can be upgraded to carry up to 900 liters (238 gallons) of fresh water. This allows travelers to stay off the grid for extended periods of time.
Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews had the chance to check out the off-road beast at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf. You can watch the video attached down below to see what the 6x6 motorhome is all about.
