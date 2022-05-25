Any Place on Earth Can Be Your Home With This Unimog U500 Camper Conversion

Some people want to go camping wherever they please without worrying about the terrain. It’s the reason why overland RVs are so popular. But when it comes to off-road capabilities, nothing can beat a Unimog truck. Somebody wanted the best of both worlds, so he built a camper on top of a Unimog U500 chassis.
The seller purchased the 2002 Unimog U500 truck in 2020 as a cab-over-engine tilt-bed truck. He later converted it into an overland-style expedition vehicle by adding a camper cabin on top of it, complete with a power-operated slide-out. As some folks already pointed out, he probably miscalculated a bit since the entrance appears to be on the wrong side of the truck. The build is entirely DIY, and the seller is proud to have adapted a Coachmen aluminum frame for the job.
The cabin looks a little oversized for the Unimog, but this can be improved by further modifying it. For instance, stripping the truck’s secondary frame and tilt box and installing the cabin directly on the truck frame lowers the total height by 8 inches (20 cm). Other than that, it’s an excellent build, featuring everything you’d need on and off-grid. This includes 1,200-watt solar panels that can power everything for total independence in the middle of nowhere.
The cabin offers a fold-out sofa in the slide-out section, and the sleeping area in the back features lower twin-size and upper queen-size memory foam mattresses. The kitchenette includes composite countertops, a sink, and a Dometic gas range, not to mention the freezer/refrigerator and the microwave oven. A dry bathroom is also on offer, complete with a shower, a toilet, and a sink.
As for the Unimog, this legendary off-road truck needs no introduction. The U500 is powered by a 6.4-liter inline-six diesel engine good for 286 horsepower when it was new. It sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed pre-selector manual transmission. Three lockable differentials and portal axles round up the mechanical part. What makes it such a unique truck is its crawling capabilities. The 3000:1 final ratio allows it to move at 0.09 mph (0.15 kph) when the engine is approximately 2,000 rpm.
The Unimog camper conversion and the original truck bed are offered on Bring a Trailer with no reserve. As you can imagine, there is a lot of interest, with the highest offer already at $48,000 after only one day.
