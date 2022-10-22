Ruby Is a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Transformed Into a Mobile Home by a Single Man

Meet Ruby, a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon motorhome that has been rebuilt with a raised high top.
The nomad lifestyle is getting more and more attention due to the possibility of traveling around and not worrying about where you will sleep at night.
The van used to have double-row seats, as we usually see in this type of vehicle. The owner took the seats out and added a floor platform on which he put a bed and a stovetop. Enough for a single man traveling and photographing the world around him.
This mobile home was built inside a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon. The little camper uses a 2.1L L4 OHV 8V engine, which gets a rather poor MPG of just 18 (13L/100km). Luckily it has a 15.9-gallon (60-liter) fuel tank, ensuring you can at least make it to the next petrol station.
In the kitchen, due to the limited space available, he added a miniature cabinet with a Dometic stovetop and sink duo. A foldable cutting board was also attached to the cabinet. Two large shelves were mounted on the wall above, on which sit numerous spices and a magnetic knife support. The dinette area is composed of a small leather couch and a table between the kitchen and the bedroom.
Since this is a motorhome we're talking about, you do not always have access to all the amenities we take for granted in a conventional home, such as electricity or fresh water. For this reason, the Vanagon is equipped with solar panels and a freshwater tank. Everything is powered-up by solar batteries, including a Dometic fridge that also serves as a tiny bench.
The bedroom includes a loft bed that also transforms into a couch and is located toward the rear of the van. A fan was installed in the bedroom to combat the torrid summer, especially considering this motorhome is made of metal.
To learn more about William's conversion, watch the video below.
