Tiny Robinson Is a Miniature Trailer Home Designed to Meet All Your Needs

Have you ever had that feeling of not finding the proper accommodation while traveling? This is the reason those tiny trailer houses exist. They will make you forget this fear and allow you to design your own accommodation.
This tiny house was built on a 5.5-meter (18ft) double-axle trailer. It is packed with lots of amenities, such as an air conditioner, an electric floor heating system with a thermostat, and an electric water heater.
Going inside, we are greeted by a small but cozy living room-dinette duo. The kitchen has a minuscule round sink and a stovetop. While this might not be enough for full-time living, it could do the job as a hotel substitution. Next to the kitchen counters, the living room area is just a foldable table hooked to the wall and a small couch. For those who need to work during their trip, this table can also serve as a workspace area.
To access the loft, a staircase with extra storage has been added in the living room. There is enough space here to fit a two-person bed and a tiny wardrobe. The bathroom has been built with a classic toilet found in normal houses, an IKEA sink, and a KLUDI shower kit cabin. The moisture can be an annoyance, especially in the bathroom, due to the wood and PVC construction of this trailer house. For this reason, this structure comes with a bathroom and house ventilation system.
For when the cold times arrive, this trailer house has a Rockwool and polystyrene insulation in the ceilings, walls, and floor to ensure it keeps everyone warm.
This tiny house can serve many purposes, such as an office, a workshop, or even as just a small construction in your backyard for those times when you want to be all by yourself. Attach it to your car and travel to your destination without worrying about finding places to stay overnight or paying for them.
