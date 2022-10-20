20-Foot Tiny House Milanda Is Full of Charm, Includes a Light-Filled Mini Office

French tiny home builder Baluchon is known for creating compact mobile dwellings that marry rustic charm with modern amenities. Milanda follows the same pattern, proving that you can live large in a small space. The house is cozy and practical, and it's filled with most of the amenities you'd find in a regular-sized home.
Milanda is Baluchon's latest build. The tiny house sits on a double-axle trailer, and it measures only six meters (20 ft) in length. Although small, Milanda boasts a surprisingly roomy interior. Two large glass doors open up to reveal an open-concept living space. There are numerous wood elements that nicely complement the custom olive green cabinetry.
In front of the entryway is the living room. This area includes a sofa that can be converted into a bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort. Elsewhere, you'll notice a wood-burning stove that not only keeps the place warm and cozy during winter but also adds to the log cabin vibe.
Next to the living room is a staircase with storage that leads to the lofted bedroom. Since the owner works from home, he wanted to have a small office area included in his tiny. To maximize space, Baluchon added a desk under the stairs, effectively creating a mini office. This area is filled with light because it's positioned next to a massive window.
But that's not the only spot that receives plenty of natural light. The master bedroom features windows on each side, allowing the owner to admire the views right from the comfort of his bed. Milanda also comes with a kitchen that has all the necessary amenities. There's a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a refrigerator, and a sink. The kitchen has a beautiful wooden countertop, as well as several cabinets and shelves that provide storage.
Across this area, you'll see a double-folding table and a full-size closet. The bathroom in this tiny is quite simple, but it has enough room for a generous shower and a dry toilet. Unfortunately, Blauchon doesn't mention a price for Milanda. But it's worth noting that the builder's turnkey models start around $83,000.
In front of the entryway is the living room. This area includes a sofa that can be converted into a bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort. Elsewhere, you'll notice a wood-burning stove that not only keeps the place warm and cozy during winter but also adds to the log cabin vibe.
Next to the living room is a staircase with storage that leads to the lofted bedroom. Since the owner works from home, he wanted to have a small office area included in his tiny. To maximize space, Baluchon added a desk under the stairs, effectively creating a mini office. This area is filled with light because it's positioned next to a massive window.
But that's not the only spot that receives plenty of natural light. The master bedroom features windows on each side, allowing the owner to admire the views right from the comfort of his bed. Milanda also comes with a kitchen that has all the necessary amenities. There's a four-burner propane cooktop with an oven, a refrigerator, and a sink. The kitchen has a beautiful wooden countertop, as well as several cabinets and shelves that provide storage.
Across this area, you'll see a double-folding table and a full-size closet. The bathroom in this tiny is quite simple, but it has enough room for a generous shower and a dry toilet. Unfortunately, Blauchon doesn't mention a price for Milanda. But it's worth noting that the builder's turnkey models start around $83,000.