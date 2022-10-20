First Luxury ACH130 Aston Martin Edition Lands in the U.S., for a Lucky Customer

One of the most interesting helicopters displayed at the 2022 NBAA-BACE event in Orlando, Florida was the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition delivered in the U.S. From then on, its lucky customer will get to privately enjoy this exquisite “toy.”
It’s official – a mysterious customer got their hands on the first helicopter of this kind in the U.S. The bad news is that Airbus didn’t provide any more details about the actual configuration of this ACH130, or about the customer, other than the unsurprising fact that he also owns an Aston Martin luxury sports car. So, we could say that he literally matched his new helicopter to his car.
This sophisticated rotorcraft is the result of a collaboration between Aston Martin Lagonda and Airbus Corporate Helicopters. Together, the teams created not one, but four interior and exterior designs. One thing is for sure – they all feature the Aston Martin signature elements, including the famous wings, embossed onto to the leather features throughout the cabin.
As expected, this helicopter was inspired not just by the luxurious design of the famous car, but also by its performance. Thanks to its compact frame and power system, it boasts a four-hour endurance and a range of up to 347 nautical miles (399 miles/642 km). Although able to reach 134 knots (154 mph/248 kph), this sophisticated helicopter promises “subdued sound” at the same time, for a more pleasant flight experience.
This luxury toy is powered by an Arriel 2D, which according to Airbus is a culmination of several new technologies. These include a new axial compressor, new materials used for the high pressure turbine, and a new-generation double channel FADEC (full authority digital engine control).
As for the bespoke interior, which must be every bit as elegant as that of Aston Martin cars, only the lucky new U.S. owner can admire each detail.
