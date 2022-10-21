Self-Built 3 Bedroom Tiny Home for a Family of Four Even Has an Outdoor Patio

Owning your place is a dream for many people, but with the house prices that we see nowadays, it surely gets harder to make it come true.
Many people are looking into either buying or building their own tiny house. Besides being much cheaper than a normal house, it also allows you to move it anywhere and travel wherever you want.
The house presented in the video below is a tiny home built by Karin and her husband for themselves and their kids. It measures 11.6 ft (3.5m) in width and 28 ft (8.5 m) in length.
On the outside, it has a beautiful patio with lots of flowers, a rocking chair, and one small bench. A sliding door can be closed when the weather gets worse. The patio can be easily disassembled whenever they need to travel.
From the patio, we get right into the living area. Here, the couple had one thing in mind, and that was fitting everything in a small space. For that reason, they added a small foldable table, a miniature sofa, a bookshelf, and a closet, which do not take up too much space. On the right side of the living room, there are the kids’ bedrooms. The bedrooms are situated one above another. The girl’s bedroom is in the loft area and can be accessed by the ladder, while the boy's sleeping area can be accessed by the living room door.
Managing to fit a kitchen is a hard job, but they do have a fully functional one with an oven, a stovetop, and a normal size sink and fridge. The bathroom is minuscule, fitting only a composting toilet and a petite shower cabin. The loft bedroom can be accessed by the custom-made open staircase from the kitchen. They wanted this room to feel more spacious than it actually is. So, they installed lots of windows and carved their closet into the wall behind the bed.
This tiny home is not off-grid, it needs to be connected to electricity and has a boiler for hot water, but the couple stated that it could work off-grid too. Such an achievement surely can encourage people to take tiny houses into consideration more.
