This Ford E-350-Based Motorhome Features Custom-Made Rustic Interior

Towable tiny homes are amazing, but hooking up and transporting your tiny house on wheels in complete safety is not as easy and swift as some make it sound, and this may be a big turn-off for many people looking to downsize. Luckily, there are other options to choose from, such as vans and buses converted into comfortable motorhomes.
The locomotive tiny home in question here is based on a 1999 Ford E-350 minibus that has been extensively modified to provide comfortable mobile living. On the outside, it may look like a regular Ford minibus, but on the inside, it comes complete with everything one might need for life on the road.
A professionally built conversion, the motorhome measures 17 feet (5.2 meters) long, 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall, and 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide and offers enough living space for anyone looking to embrace a nomad lifestyle.
The inside of the tiny dwelling exudes a rustic vibe with its pine ceiling, antique cypress accents, green paint on the walls, colorful tile backsplash in the kitchen, and accent lighting throughout.
The kitchenette is right behind the driver's seat and features all the essentials you need for cooking while on the move. These include a fold-up cutting board, a handmade custom walnut sink, a propane stove and oven, and a big slide-out fridge.
Opposite the kitchenette, a table and chairs setup serves double duty as a dining/working space. There is plenty of storage everywhere you look, as every square inch of free space has been occupied with a cubicle, cabinet, or drawer.
The sleeping area at the back of the bus features a custom-built raising and lowering bed with a queen-size memory foam mattress and some under-the-bed storage. There is also a projector with a pull-down screen, so this space is ideal for peaceful evenings binging Netflix.
The full-tile wet bathroom is quite small but aesthetically pleasing, and it includes a composting toilet and a shower.
This bus conversion could actually be your next adventure rig, as it is now for sale on Facebook Marketplace out of Lafayette, LA, and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. It is titled and registered as an RV and ready to move in!
A professionally built conversion, the motorhome measures 17 feet (5.2 meters) long, 7 feet (2.1 meters) tall, and 6 feet (1.8 meters) wide and offers enough living space for anyone looking to embrace a nomad lifestyle.
The inside of the tiny dwelling exudes a rustic vibe with its pine ceiling, antique cypress accents, green paint on the walls, colorful tile backsplash in the kitchen, and accent lighting throughout.
The kitchenette is right behind the driver's seat and features all the essentials you need for cooking while on the move. These include a fold-up cutting board, a handmade custom walnut sink, a propane stove and oven, and a big slide-out fridge.
Opposite the kitchenette, a table and chairs setup serves double duty as a dining/working space. There is plenty of storage everywhere you look, as every square inch of free space has been occupied with a cubicle, cabinet, or drawer.
The sleeping area at the back of the bus features a custom-built raising and lowering bed with a queen-size memory foam mattress and some under-the-bed storage. There is also a projector with a pull-down screen, so this space is ideal for peaceful evenings binging Netflix.
The full-tile wet bathroom is quite small but aesthetically pleasing, and it includes a composting toilet and a shower.
This bus conversion could actually be your next adventure rig, as it is now for sale on Facebook Marketplace out of Lafayette, LA, and the seller is asking $50,000 for it. It is titled and registered as an RV and ready to move in!