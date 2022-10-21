Lincoln Is a Not So Tiny Mobile Home That's Perfect for a Family With Kids

Tiny houses are perfect for those people who want to own a place but are not necessarily fans of the astronomical prices in the housing market.
Such is this trailer house, which the builders are calling the “tiny giant” due to its size. It measures 26 feet (8m) in length, 8ft (2.5m) in width, and 11ft (3.4m) in height, adding up to a total of 269sqft (25sqm). Through some clever use of space, it is just enough for a family with kids, especially since it has two separate lofts.
Considering its size, it has quite a decent kitchen with a stovetop, a sink, and a normal size fridge. Two open shelves have been mounted on the wall above the sink, which gives this place a more rustic look with the added bonus of some storage. Although we usually see foldable tables in those types of houses, a fixed one has been added to the dining area, making it slightly cluttered.
The living room has been decorated with a small couch and a workspace table mounted on the wall. A staircase that also serves as a storage place has been added since taking full advantage of the space is an absolute must. This staircase takes you to the main loft area, which has an enjoyable skylight, perfect for either stargazing or daydreaming. The space here only allows you to add a two-person bed and perhaps a small closet.
The bathroom is quite spacious, with a large cabinet on which a sink is placed, a normal toilet, and a shower cabin. Since wood and moisture are natural enemies, a ventilation system has been installed to help solve this issue.
For the winter times, the designer added an electric floor heating system with a thermostat and an electric water heater, a welcome luxury touch for such a tiny home.
Considering how much of a shift towards remote work the pandemic has caused, the nomad lifestyle has never been easier. And with the progress made in mobile home building, this idea is looking more exciting than ever, especially compared to an expensive condo in a busy and polluted city.
Considering its size, it has quite a decent kitchen with a stovetop, a sink, and a normal size fridge. Two open shelves have been mounted on the wall above the sink, which gives this place a more rustic look with the added bonus of some storage. Although we usually see foldable tables in those types of houses, a fixed one has been added to the dining area, making it slightly cluttered.
The living room has been decorated with a small couch and a workspace table mounted on the wall. A staircase that also serves as a storage place has been added since taking full advantage of the space is an absolute must. This staircase takes you to the main loft area, which has an enjoyable skylight, perfect for either stargazing or daydreaming. The space here only allows you to add a two-person bed and perhaps a small closet.
The bathroom is quite spacious, with a large cabinet on which a sink is placed, a normal toilet, and a shower cabin. Since wood and moisture are natural enemies, a ventilation system has been installed to help solve this issue.
For the winter times, the designer added an electric floor heating system with a thermostat and an electric water heater, a welcome luxury touch for such a tiny home.
Considering how much of a shift towards remote work the pandemic has caused, the nomad lifestyle has never been easier. And with the progress made in mobile home building, this idea is looking more exciting than ever, especially compared to an expensive condo in a busy and polluted city.