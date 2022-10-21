This Once-Working Red Trolley Was Turned Into a Unique Cozy Retreat

It’s not every day you see a trolley turned tiny home. This unique retreat filled with classic charm boasts a cozy interior that marries comfort and functionality. Inside, you’ll find everything you need for a comfortable stay.
It’s incredible what some people can do with the right tools and a little bit of imagination. The owners purchased the trolley in June 2020. Back then, it was a fully-functional vehicle. However, the owners had other plans in mind: they wanted to turn it into the ideal getaway.
They completely renovated the interior, adding some unique elements that give it a cozy vibe. Then last year, they started renting it out, allowing other people to enjoy this little slice of heaven. The red trolley is situated on a 2-acre property in Castaic, California. It comes with a large deck that extends the living space. There, guests can relax and socialize. On the deck, you’ll notice a fire pit, some recliner chairs, and beautiful lighting that makes the outdoor space warm and inviting.
The interior is just as cozy, including a bedroom, a dining area, a kitchen, a small living room, and a spa-like bathroom. The first thing you’re going to notice as soon as you step inside is the kitchen, which is equipped with all the necessities. It has a two-burner propane cooktop, a full-size refrigerator, a microwave, an air fryer, a large sink, and numerous drawers that provide ample storage.
Across the kitchen is the dining area, which is filled with light thanks to the numerous windows. There, you’ll see a wooden table and two benches. A few steps ahead is a small living room that has a sofa and a dresser. At the rear is the bedroom, which comes with an adjustable queen-size bed, allowing two people to sleep in comfort.
The bathroom is right next to the entryway, and it’s incredibly spacious. It has a large shower with glass doors, a beautiful vanity, and a toilet. The bathroom gets separated from the rest of the tiny home via a custom sliding barn door.
This unique trolley turned tiny home is available via Airbnb. For $300 per day, two adults can enjoy the cozy retreat.
