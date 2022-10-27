1966 Dodge Charger Camper Is the Vintage Muscle Motorhome You Never Knew Existed

Nope, this isn't an April Fools' Day joke. And it's not a modern way to save a derelict first-generation Charger either. The contraption you see here was built in the 1960s by the Great Dale House Car Co., a small and rather unknown camper conversion business from Colorado.
Run by Dale Wasinger, a body repair man and used car salesman, the company operated for only four years and created, according to most sources, only 52 campers. And unlike other builders from the era, Dale used luxury and muscle cars for his RVs. Simply because he wanted to provide what other companies wouldn't at the time.
This 1966 Dodge Charger is one of those builds. And unlike other Great Dale House Cars, it soldiered on for more than 50 years in a rather fantastic shape.
Spotted by Instagram's "ghettorvs" at a local car show, the Mopar camper looks like a full-blown restoration with shiny paint on the outside and refurbished amenities on the inside.
He kept the heavy-duty rear suspension and reinforced everything to have a solid base for the camper shell and its rather heavy furnishings.
And you know what, the RV seems roomy enough for a week-long vacation on the road. It comes with a bed that's big enough for two people, plenty of cupboards, and a stove. It also includes a small table with additional seating for a complete kitchenette setup.
You're probably asking what's under the hood, right? Well, that's something I'd also like to know, but the info on this build is scarce. But since Dale kept whatever engines came in the cars he worked with, this Charger should still rely on its factory engine.
This Charger also marked the introduction of the iconic 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI, but I have strong doubts that it's one of the 468 cars ordered with the 425-horsepower mill that year. One obscure blog I found suggests this camper draws juice from a 361.
But it really makes no difference. This Charger could also use a replacement slant-six as far as I'm concerned, it would still remain the coolest camper conversion ever built.
Oh, and it seems that Dale made two of them but only this one survived. So it's pretty much unique as of 2022.
On top of being the only surviving Great Dale House Car build of the Charger variety, this Mopar is also one of fewer than 15 campers that are still around. Most of them are also based on 1960s automobiles, including the Buick Wildcat and LeSabre, Oldsmobile Jetstar, Dodge Valiant, and even a Cadillac DeVille.
But this 1966 Charger camper is hands down the greatest RV that rolled out of Dale's small shop. Because muscle cars and hidden headlamps, that's why!
