The 1968 Pontiac Firebird "Superteen" Is a Unique Gem Designed by George Barris

America's most iconic car customizer, George Barris created some of the coolest movie cars out there. The list is quite long and includes celebrated rigs like the 1966 Batmobile, the Munster Koach, and Drag-U-La. But did you know that Barris also designed the rarest first-generation Pontiac Firebird out there?
It's called the "Superteen" Firebird and it was created for The Sounds of '68, a talent show very similar to today's American Idol. Based on the then-new 1968 Firebird, "Superteen" was built in three examples that were given away as prizes during the said show.
While not as radical as the Batmobile and the Munster Koack, the "Superteen" Firebird got plenty of custom features to set it apart from the regular pony car. Barris designed a shark-like nose and added air scoops to the hood and the rear fenders. He also replaced the production bumpers with smaller, two-piece units and dropped a relatively big spoiler atop the rear fascia.
He also went with sequential taillights and Corvette-style side exhaust pipes and finished the convertible in a silver metal flake paint. Red, white, and blue stripes plus matching guitar-shaped decals on the front fenders round off the Firebird's custom interior.
It was quite the project back in the day, one that more than doubled the car's value. Already a highly optioned car at $5,000, the Firebird was advertised as a $12,000 vehicle once Barris was done with it. Adjusting for inflation, that would be more than $100,000 in 2022.
Come 2022 and only one of the three "Superteen" Firebirds is still known to exist. Restored some years ago and authenticated by George Barris and Barris Kustom Industries in 2006, the bespoke Camaro has won numerous car show awards. Not surprisingly since it still sports its original Teal interior and numbers-matching 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 engine.
Arguably the rarest 1968 Firebird out there, "Superteen" was recently auctioned off at Mecum's Chattanooga 2022 sale. But it didn't get as much attention as the seller had hoped, with bidding hitting only $60,000 and failing to meet the reserve.
Given that regular 1968 Firebirds in Concours-ready condition tend to fetch close to $80,000, that's a shockingly low value for a fully bespoke classic. Especially for a car that's rumored to have inspired the design of the 1969 Trans Am. It will probably go under the hammer again in 2023, but until that happens, make sure you check it out in the video below.
While not as radical as the Batmobile and the Munster Koack, the "Superteen" Firebird got plenty of custom features to set it apart from the regular pony car. Barris designed a shark-like nose and added air scoops to the hood and the rear fenders. He also replaced the production bumpers with smaller, two-piece units and dropped a relatively big spoiler atop the rear fascia.
He also went with sequential taillights and Corvette-style side exhaust pipes and finished the convertible in a silver metal flake paint. Red, white, and blue stripes plus matching guitar-shaped decals on the front fenders round off the Firebird's custom interior.
It was quite the project back in the day, one that more than doubled the car's value. Already a highly optioned car at $5,000, the Firebird was advertised as a $12,000 vehicle once Barris was done with it. Adjusting for inflation, that would be more than $100,000 in 2022.
Come 2022 and only one of the three "Superteen" Firebirds is still known to exist. Restored some years ago and authenticated by George Barris and Barris Kustom Industries in 2006, the bespoke Camaro has won numerous car show awards. Not surprisingly since it still sports its original Teal interior and numbers-matching 400-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) V8 engine.
Arguably the rarest 1968 Firebird out there, "Superteen" was recently auctioned off at Mecum's Chattanooga 2022 sale. But it didn't get as much attention as the seller had hoped, with bidding hitting only $60,000 and failing to meet the reserve.
Given that regular 1968 Firebirds in Concours-ready condition tend to fetch close to $80,000, that's a shockingly low value for a fully bespoke classic. Especially for a car that's rumored to have inspired the design of the 1969 Trans Am. It will probably go under the hammer again in 2023, but until that happens, make sure you check it out in the video below.