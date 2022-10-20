Driven: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe – Plugging into the Great Outdoors
When one thinks of a rugged, off-road-oriented SUV, the last thing that probably comes to mind is plug-in hybrid technology. But, given that these vehicles are as notorious for low fuel economy as they are appreciated for their beyond-the-pavement capabilities, it makes sense to look at ways to boost both at the same time. Add more than a dollop of luxury to the equation and you have the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
Just having celebrated its 30th anniversary, the Grand Cherokee deftly blends a solid chassis and handsome, yet purposeful looks in a two-row five-passenger package that sets the standard for the class. These all-purpose vehicles have been equipped primarily with V6 and in SRT guise, V8 engines, but this time around, in 4xe trim, a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is paired with an electric motor and batter pack with plug-in capability.
The result is a powerful package with a combined output of 375 horsepower and a whopping 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Select Trac II all-wheel-drive system. The PHEV element delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation, an EPA rating of 56 MPGe and a more useful 23 mpg combined when operating as a conventional hybrid.
While it may not seem like a significant gain in combined fuel economy (it’s only two mpg more than the AWD V6 model), it is a considerable bump over the V8 which comes in at 17 mpg. Keep in mind also, that the 4xe delivers 18 more horses and 80 additional lb-ft of torque. Plus, since many SUVs of the Grand Cherokee’s ilk spend time shuttling around in urban environments, can operate in a fuel-free electric mode for greater savings.
The prodigious torque feels like its coming from a V8 than a turbo-4 and thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission, acceleration is smooth and linear. The only tip-off that there’s only two liters of displacement is the sound of an engine that’s working pretty hard beneath the hood.
The only complain here is at low speeds, the variable assist power steering feels a big heavy, but it lightens up with vehicle speed. Also a bit unsettling at first is the high level of regen braking available, which allows for nearly one-pedal operation. It has a bit of a learning curve and can be turned off via a convenient dash-mounted switch as opposed to digging through some digital display.
As a daily commuter, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has all the comfort bases covered. But it also comes into its own as a weekend warrior thanks to the Quadra Trac II 4x4 system that incorporates a two-speed transfer case and a 2.72.:1 low-range gear ratio. Put it into rock crawling mode and it has an incredible 47.4:1 ratio. As a bonus, the 4xe is also rated to tow up to 6,000 pounds.
Jeep basically wrote the book on off-road prowess, but it’s also showing it’s a fast learner when it comes to delivering a luxury SUV experience. The Summit Reserve trim on our test vehicle has the fit, finish and trim that you expect to see in rivals like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In addition, there’s plenty of supple leather, wood veneers and high-end tech like a 19-speaker MacIntosh sound system and three display screens in the dash, one each in front of the driver and passenger in addition to the traditional center infotainment touchscreen.
The $2,235 Advanced Protech option adds a head-up display, night vision with pedestrian and animal detection and a rear-view auto-dimming digital display mirror. With a few other extras like wireless device charging, rear window shades and $1,795 delivery, the total cost of the vehicle comes in at $79,000.
Given its ability to add power, fuel economy as well as an ability to cruise off-road in EV silence, the addition of PHEV technology to a traditional SUV like the Jeep Grand Cherokee not only makes sense, but is also a sign of things to come from the brand.
