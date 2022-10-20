autoevolution
LIVE COVERAGE:   2022 Paris Motor Show

rating:

  • Overall: 4.5/5

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

Key Specs
USEU
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
1995 cm3
Power
198.6(270)/5250 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
295/3000 lb-ft/RPM
Electrical motor power
98.6 kw
Electrical motor torque
177 lb-ft
Total maximum power
275.8 kw
Total maximum torque
469.8 lb-ft
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
19 gallons
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
-
Gearbox
1-Speed automatic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
265/50 R20
Unladen Weight
NaN lbs
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
NaN lbs
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
193.5 in
Width
77.5 in
Height
70.8 in
Front/rear Track
65.4/65.4 in
Wheelbase
116.7 in
Ground Clearance
8.4 in
Cargo Volume
37.7 cuFT
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.357
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-ion
Nominal Capacity
17.3 kWh
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
14 mpg
City (CNG)
-
Highway
22 mpg
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
17 mpg
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Cylinders
L4
Displacement
1995 cm3
Power
198.6(270)/5250 KW(hp)/RPM
Torque
400/3000 Nm/RPM
Electrical motor power
134 hp
Electrical motor torque
240 Nm
Total maximum power
375 hp
Total maximum torque
637 Nm
Fuel System
Turbocharged Direct Injection
Fuel
Hybrid Gasoline
Fuel capacity
71.9 L
Fuel capacity (optional)
-
Fuel capacity (CNG)
-
CNG cylinder capacity
-
Top Speed
-
Top speed (electrical)
-
Acceleration 0-62 Mph
-
Drive Type
-
Gearbox
1-Speed automatic
Front
Ventilated Discs
Rear
Ventilated Discs
Tire Size
265/50 R20
Unladen Weight
0 kg
Unladen Weight (2)
-
Gross Weight Limit
0 kg
Gross Weight Limit (2)
-
Length
4915 mm
Width
1969 mm
Height
1798 mm
Front/rear Track
1,661/1,661 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm
Ground Clearance
213 mm
Cargo Volume
1068 L
Aerodynamics (Cd)
0.357
Aerodynamics (frontal area)
-
Turning circle
-
Turning circle (curb to curb)
-
Turning circle (wall to wall)
-
Power pack
Lithium-ion
Nominal Capacity
17.3 kWh
Maximum Capacity
-
Charger type
-
Charging time (normal)
-
Charging time (quick)
-
Range
-
City
16.8 L/100Km
City (CNG)
-
Highway
10.7 L/100Km
Highway (CNG)
-
Combined
13.8 L/100Km
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions
-
Low
-
Low (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Low)
-
Medium
-
Medium (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Medium)
-
High
-
High (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (High)
-
Extra high
-
Extra high (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Extra high)
-
Combined
-
Combined (CNG)
-
CO2 Emissions (Combined)
-
Car video reviews:
 

Driven: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe – Plugging into the Great Outdoors

Home > News > Driven
20 Oct 2022, 12:43 UTC ·
When one thinks of a rugged, off-road-oriented SUV, the last thing that probably comes to mind is plug-in hybrid technology. But, given that these vehicles are as notorious for low fuel economy as they are appreciated for their beyond-the-pavement capabilities, it makes sense to look at ways to boost both at the same time. Add more than a dollop of luxury to the equation and you have the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 33 photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
Just having celebrated its 30th anniversary, the Grand Cherokee deftly blends a solid chassis and handsome, yet purposeful looks in a two-row five-passenger package that sets the standard for the class. These all-purpose vehicles have been equipped primarily with V6 and in SRT guise, V8 engines, but this time around, in 4xe trim, a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine is paired with an electric motor and batter pack with plug-in capability.

The result is a powerful package with a combined output of 375 horsepower and a whopping 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission and Jeep’s Select Trac II all-wheel-drive system. The PHEV element delivers up to 25 miles of pure electric operation, an EPA rating of 56 MPGe and a more useful 23 mpg combined when operating as a conventional hybrid.

While it may not seem like a significant gain in combined fuel economy (it’s only two mpg more than the AWD V6 model), it is a considerable bump over the V8 which comes in at 17 mpg. Keep in mind also, that the 4xe delivers 18 more horses and 80 additional lb-ft of torque. Plus, since many SUVs of the Grand Cherokee’s ilk spend time shuttling around in urban environments, can operate in a fuel-free electric mode for greater savings.

Settling into the driver’s seat and hitting the start button produces no sound. The 4xe starts off in hybrid mode with the engine kicking in as needed. There’s plenty of low-end grunt which serves double duty in allowing the Grand Cherokee to step smartly off the line while also having tremendous capability in low-speed rock crawling.

The prodigious torque feels like its coming from a V8 than a turbo-4 and thanks to the 8-speed automatic transmission, acceleration is smooth and linear. The only tip-off that there’s only two liters of displacement is the sound of an engine that’s working pretty hard beneath the hood.

The only complain here is at low speeds, the variable assist power steering feels a big heavy, but it lightens up with vehicle speed. Also a bit unsettling at first is the high level of regen braking available, which allows for nearly one-pedal operation. It has a bit of a learning curve and can be turned off via a convenient dash-mounted switch as opposed to digging through some digital display.

Cruising along at freeway velocity, the Grand Cherokee feels surefooted, quick when summoning up power to pass and composed under braking. Its midsize dimensions offer a good, command of the road seating position without feeling like you have to clamber up behind the wheel as you would in a full-size SUV.

As a daily commuter, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has all the comfort bases covered. But it also comes into its own as a weekend warrior thanks to the Quadra Trac II 4x4 system that incorporates a two-speed transfer case and a 2.72.:1 low-range gear ratio. Put it into rock crawling mode and it has an incredible 47.4:1 ratio. As a bonus, the 4xe is also rated to tow up to 6,000 pounds.

Jeep basically wrote the book on off-road prowess, but it’s also showing it’s a fast learner when it comes to delivering a luxury SUV experience. The Summit Reserve trim on our test vehicle has the fit, finish and trim that you expect to see in rivals like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In addition, there’s plenty of supple leather, wood veneers and high-end tech like a 19-speaker MacIntosh sound system and three display screens in the dash, one each in front of the driver and passenger in addition to the traditional center infotainment touchscreen.

The standard Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe starts at $69,820. Our test vehicle also included the flagship Summit Reserve group which adds $4,480 to the sticker. Included in this package are 21-inch alloy wheels, an active noise control system, the premium MacIntosh audio, Palermo leather upholstery and door trim, and ventilated rear seats.

The $2,235 Advanced Protech option adds a head-up display, night vision with pedestrian and animal detection and a rear-view auto-dimming digital display mirror. With a few other extras like wireless device charging, rear window shades and $1,795 delivery, the total cost of the vehicle comes in at $79,000.

Given its ability to add power, fuel economy as well as an ability to cruise off-road in EV silence, the addition of PHEV technology to a traditional SUV like the Jeep Grand Cherokee not only makes sense, but is also a sign of things to come from the brand.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Grand Cherokee Driven by Matt plug-in hybrid
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories