When one thinks of a rugged, off-road-oriented SUV, the last thing that probably comes to mind is plug-in hybrid technology. But, given that these vehicles are as notorious for low fuel economy as they are appreciated for their beyond-the-pavement capabilities, it makes sense to look at ways to boost both at the same time. Add more than a dollop of luxury to the equation and you have the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe.

33 photos