Custom Dodge Magnum by George Barris Is Different Kinds of Crazy, and It's Not Even the V8

Known for designing the original Batmobile, as well as customizing a wide variety of cars, the late George Barris left his mark on one particular Dodge Magnum too. And now, that muscle wagon is being offered for sale, with bespoke upgrades inside and out.
Advertised on MotoExotica, this 2005 Dodge Magnum Kustom Wagon features a two-tone paint job, combining silver and orange. It rides on big (for that era) 22-inch front and 24-inch rear five-spoke alloys that partially disappear under the arches when the body is lowered at the push of a button, courtesy of the air suspension.
As if this wasn’t enough to turn heads, George Barris also gave it front and rear scissor doors. Opening them reveals the custom interior that combines black and orange suede, said to be in condition, just like the gray headliner, black carpets, and new door cards. The car is equipped with the OEM stereo, with a CD player, and has air conditioning, power windows, locks, and side mirrors, as well as power steering, and power brakes.
Barris’ signature can be seen on different parts inside and out, and accompanying the car is a Certificate of Authenticity from Barris Kustom Industries, dated September 29, 2009. The vehicle was featured in a TV pilot filmed by Chief 33 Productions, and in a photoshoot with a member of the Black Eyed Peas.
Interested parties should know that it has around 25,500 miles (41,038 km) on the odo and that it is not powered by a HEMI V8, but the 3.5-liter SOHC V6, with sequential multi-port fuel injection, hooked up to the original four-speed automatic transmission.
For the asking price, you will have to get in touch with the vendor, and if you find out how much this one-off vehicle costs, then feel free to share it with us.
