This 1966 Dodge Charger Is a Matching-Numbers Survivor, Minor TLC Required

This isn’t necessarily good news for car aficionados out there, but unfortunately, the number of survivors out there is shrinking at a worrying pace.
In other words, finding an all-original, unrestored, and unmolested time capsule these days is much harder, and when you do come across such a rare example, the selling price is ridiculously high.
The 1966 Dodge Charger that has recently shown up on Craigslist is actually a stunning surprise, as it seems to tick just the right boxes for someone looking for such a project.
And while we hate to provide any spoiler at this point in our story, let us say just this: the car is a matching-numbers survivor that doesn’t require anything else than minor TLC.
Let’s start with what the eyes can see and tell our readers that this Charger doesn’t come in the best shape, yet the body still looks straight. Fortunately, there’s absolutely no rust, so the metal is as solid as it gets. A repaint is going to be needed though, so have this in mind if you’re planning a restoration to factory specifications.
And speaking of this restoration job, the Charger seems to be fully prepared for it, especially as it doesn’t seem to require anything else than minor TLC. The original 383 (6.2-liter) is still there under the hood, and it is paired with an automatic transmission.
The “mostly complete” Charger was born with lots of options, such as power steering, power brakes, power windows, and air conditioning, and it features the complete gauge package, including the tachometer.
At the end of the day, this 1966 survivor looks like just the right restoration candidate, but we still think that an in-person inspection would help get a clearer picture of everything you’ll find on the car. If the Charger tickles your fancy, just know that you must pay $22,500 for it.
