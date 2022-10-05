1969 Dodge Charger Off the Road Since 1976 Is a Surprising Find Begging for Restoration

It’s hard to name just one thing to like on a ’69 Charger, and the production numbers pretty much speak for themselves.
Dodge built over 89,000 units for the model year 1969, and the R/T this time accounted for a larger share of the total output with approximately 19,000 cars.
The Charger has become one of the most desired choices in the restoration business today, but this is what makes finding a solid project pretty difficult as well. And when you find it, everybody wants to get their hands on it, so the car ends up selling for big bucks.
The 1969 Charger that eBay seller 406geno published online earlier this week has been off the road since 1976, so it obviously comes with just the expected amount of rust. The photos do speak for themselves, and you’re recommended to check them out thoroughly, as they help determine the condition of the car perfectly.
As you can see, some of the parts are no longer in the car, but the seller says they are still around. For example, you’re still getting the transmission, the original rear end, the side mirror, the rear seat, the headlight buckets and hideaway mechanism, and so on.
In other words, it’s a project that comes with the essential package to pave the way for restoration. The paint you see on the car is still the original red that was there when it rolled off the assembly lines, but the white vinyl top looks wrecked so no good news on this front.
It goes without saying the condition of this Charger isn’t exactly the best, but what makes this surprising find a tough sell is the price. The seller isn’t willing to let it go for less than $12,500, and given the amount of work it requires, it’s not a surprise that many potential buyers are just walking away.
