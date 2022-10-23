Lovely Couple Transformed a School Bus Into Their Mobile Tiny Home on a Budget

Living on the road might not be for everyone, but for this couple, it is what they always wanted. They flew from the UK to buy an old school bus from San Diego and brought it to Canada.
Nikki and Harry just did the impossible by converting a small school bus into their own tiny home on wheels in just a month of work. The bus came in its normal yellow color, but they spray-painted it in a nice bright blue shade.
Going inside, we get into a fully functional kitchen with a two-burner stove and a small sink. The stove is powered by a 20-pound (9kg) propane gas tank and the sink by a 12V water pump. The kitchen furniture was all bought from IKEA, which made it easier for them to finish this project faster.
On the left side of the kitchen, they arranged a compact dining area with a small table and two seats that hide more storage space underneath. To make this area more homey, they also added wallpaper on a few parts of the wall and some hanging flowers.
Between the kitchen and the bedroom, on the right side, they created a small open closet for their clothes. Here we also find their 110V fridge. On the other side, a miniature bathroom was installed. Due to the limited space and time they had to complete the build, they added a portable toilet instead of a normal one. The bathroom does not have a door, but it comes with a curtain for more privacy.
The bed is on a raised platform with lots of storage underneath, four USB ports, and an MP50 remote meter connected to the solar panels. This remote meter helps them monitor the amount of energy produced by the panels and also the amount of energy left.
While this type of school bus conversion might take more than a month to build for others, Nikki and Harry are experienced in converting vehicles into functional homes. The final price for this bus, including all the paperwork, rose to just $10,000 (€10,140).
