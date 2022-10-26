Limited Run Solis NPF Is Winnebago's Answer to Outdoor Living in America's National Parks

Most of us have heard the name Winnebago over the years and considering this crew has been around since 1961, it places them at the head of the modern RV industry. With a "vision" to "be the trusted leader in outdoor lifestyle solutions," you can also understand this company's drive to deliver excellent vehicles that bring us closer to the greater outdoors.
Speaking of greater outdoors, a recent venture of Winnebago has led to this motorhome designer and builder shaking hands with a different kind of outdoor team, but a crucial one nonetheless, the National Park Foundation (NPF). Why would these two groups ever shake hands? Well, it's really self-explanatory; Winnebago and its customers explore the greater outdoors heavily, and the NPF ensures those RV owners have something to see. It's a meant-to-be story.
Considering this isn't the first time Winnebago has created a vehicle with NPF - remember the Travato from 2020 - and so this story is actually repeating itself, and that's wonderful news for future RV owners. Why? Aside from giving back to the community, would-be lovers of the outdoors will be able to look forward to an array of features designed to go hand-in-hand with the sort of life you'll live in America's national parks.
Solis NPF; we'll talk about the Class A vehicles some other time, as those are an entirely different story. As for this Solis version, Winnebago is asking you to dish out at least $135,561 (€135,500 at current exchange rates) for this limited edition machine, so let's see what we're in for with this sort of asking price.
Because there's a whole bunch to talk about, I'll be running through essential features you need to be aware of if you seek a Solis NPF. For example, a Ram ProMaster sits as the base for this RV and boasts a 290 hp, 3.6-liter, V6 engine with all-terrain tires, but the ProMaster is an FWD vehicle.
While exploring more and more of the Solis NPF, it took me a while to figure out what makes this bugger so unique. In the end, a pop-up rooftop helps expand this RV's ability to sleep up to four guests, two guests up top and two more below in the East/West bedding option below.
help folks live outdoors a tad more.
Other than that, each Solis is equipped in Winnebago fashion, with electrical, plumbing, and even solar power systems in place. Storage, you say? No need to worry about such things; overhead cabinets, under-bed options, and plenty of others ensure you have a place for all the little rocks and pinecones you collect from our great parks. Maybe you'll get lucky and find a set of antlers.
Sure, in the end, you may need to pump in some extra cash to make this Class B motorhome yours, but for another $10K, I'm sure you can rock a fully-equipped Solis NPF. Looking for a machine to help you get out more and to do it with everything you need to live. Comfortably? You should know what to do next.
Speaking of greater outdoors, a recent venture of Winnebago has led to this motorhome designer and builder shaking hands with a different kind of outdoor team, but a crucial one nonetheless, the National Park Foundation (NPF). Why would these two groups ever shake hands? Well, it's really self-explanatory; Winnebago and its customers explore the greater outdoors heavily, and the NPF ensures those RV owners have something to see. It's a meant-to-be story.
Considering this isn't the first time Winnebago has created a vehicle with NPF - remember the Travato from 2020 - and so this story is actually repeating itself, and that's wonderful news for future RV owners. Why? Aside from giving back to the community, would-be lovers of the outdoors will be able to look forward to an array of features designed to go hand-in-hand with the sort of life you'll live in America's national parks.
Solis NPF; we'll talk about the Class A vehicles some other time, as those are an entirely different story. As for this Solis version, Winnebago is asking you to dish out at least $135,561 (€135,500 at current exchange rates) for this limited edition machine, so let's see what we're in for with this sort of asking price.
Because there's a whole bunch to talk about, I'll be running through essential features you need to be aware of if you seek a Solis NPF. For example, a Ram ProMaster sits as the base for this RV and boasts a 290 hp, 3.6-liter, V6 engine with all-terrain tires, but the ProMaster is an FWD vehicle.
While exploring more and more of the Solis NPF, it took me a while to figure out what makes this bugger so unique. In the end, a pop-up rooftop helps expand this RV's ability to sleep up to four guests, two guests up top and two more below in the East/West bedding option below.
help folks live outdoors a tad more.
Other than that, each Solis is equipped in Winnebago fashion, with electrical, plumbing, and even solar power systems in place. Storage, you say? No need to worry about such things; overhead cabinets, under-bed options, and plenty of others ensure you have a place for all the little rocks and pinecones you collect from our great parks. Maybe you'll get lucky and find a set of antlers.
Sure, in the end, you may need to pump in some extra cash to make this Class B motorhome yours, but for another $10K, I'm sure you can rock a fully-equipped Solis NPF. Looking for a machine to help you get out more and to do it with everything you need to live. Comfortably? You should know what to do next.