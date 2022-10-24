Half a Million Dollars Turned 1977 GMC Motorhome Into Luxury Home on Wheels

The 26-foot-long (7.9-meter) RV was a unique built at the time because, unlike everything back then, it was not built on top of a truck chassis. Instead, GM decided to build it as a custom project from the ground up with the goal of creating a compact motorhome that would be more comfortable to drive. To that aim, the RV comes with six wheels but features a front-wheel-drive architecture that got rid of the driveshaft, rear differential, and solid axle you normally find on most front-engined motorhomes.
The GMC Motorhome reinvented the RV market in the ’70s with its large windows and luxury features like air suspension, cruise control, and premium sound systems. But only 13,000 units were ever produced, and you’d be hard-pressed to find one in good condition nowadays. However, there are plenty of GMC Motorhomes out there that need saving, and they provide a great platform that can be modified in very rewarding ways.
That’s what Bob and Janet Prince did with this 1977 GMC with help from designer Josh Gifford of Creative Mobile Interiors. With over 20 years of experience in designing and constructing custom conversions of vehicles of all shapes and sizes, CMI was the perfect choice of partner for this project.
According to the owners, the classic GMC was found near a dumpster with flat tires, rust here and there, a rotting awning, and peeling paint. The vehicle underwent a complete restoration underneath, with the engine, chassis, drive-train, and mechanicals all getting updated and upgraded. Then, the interior and exterior conversion began.
CMI stripped the Motorhome down to the bones and rebuilt it into the modern dwelling on wheels you see in the photos. The designer was given free rein with the project with the only stipulation to include a full-size washer and dryer and a small bathtub into the build. Given the size of a washer and dryer, Gifford made them the starting point of the project. He placed them above the rear wheels and had to compromise on the sleeping arrangements.
While the back of any GMC Motorhome typically accommodates a bedroom, in this case, the bathroom takes the space where a bed would usually be fitted. But worry not, a solution was found to also include a bed - the dinette turns into a comfortable one for when the owners decide to camp for the night or just want to take a nap.
HVAC controlled by a smart thermostat, a 7KW generator, a new dashboard, as well as plumbing and electrical systems. Worth noting is that the TV, satellite, lighting, HVAC, and generator can all be controlled from an iPad, and the motorhome even has built-in heated floors.
The exterior wasn’t left out either, with the designer adding several custom features to match the interior. The front and rear fairings were grafted into new Girard awnings, the front received a Chevy Silverado fascia, the back got a Cadillac rear fascia, and the whole vehicle received a metallic black paint job that shines like glass.
This incredible restoration project of the 1977 GMC Motorhome was carried out around seven years ago, but the choice of materials and the quality of the build make it a worthy competitor to similar luxury motorhomes of today. According to the Autopian, the Prices spent over half a million dollars on the conversion. After a while, though, they decided to donate it to the RV Hall of Fame & Museum in Elkhart, Indiana, so anyone visiting the place can see it in person.
