This Rare 1966 Dodge Charger Was Recently Found in New Jersey, Never Restored

Out of the over 37,000 Chargers that got to see the daylight in 1966, the most popular version was the base version powered by the 318 2-barrel engine, as it accounted for over 12,500 units.
At the opposite pole, the Charger powered by a Hemi paired with an automatic transmission was the rarest of them all, with only 218 such models produced by Dodge.
This 1966 Charger that was recently found in New Jersey is somewhere in between. It rolled off the assembly lines as a G-code model (VIN code XP29G61) powered by a 383 4-barrel, so it’s one of the over 12,300 examples that were born with this engine under the hood.
On the other hand, it comes with a 4-speed transmission, and this makes it even rarer. Only 2,800 Chargers 383 4-barrel ended up hitting the streets with this gearbox, with the remaining 9,500 using an automatic unit.
As you can tell from the photos, this 1966 Charger comes in a fairly solid condition, albeit it does require the typical fixes on a car this old. For example, there’s some occasional rust on the body, including on the floor pans. The hood seems to be wrecked and will need to be replaced, but the trunk pan, the rockers, and the doors, all appear to be solid.
The green paint on the body is original, and so is everything you see inside. We don’t know if the car is still 100 percent complete, but the good news is the original 383 4-barrel engine is still there.
eBay seller krobsklassics hasn’t tried to start it, so the buyer will be the one to give it a try after so many years.
This Charger is selling with a reserve, so while the bidding already exceeds $3,000, the interested buyers must do better to make sure they can take the car home. Unfortunately, the seller hasn’t shared any information on how high the bidding must go to unlock the reserve.
