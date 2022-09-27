This 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 426 Hemi 4-Speed Manual Is Muscle Car Royalty

The first year Challenger is a desirable classic, regardless of condition. Some Challengers, however, are more equal than others. Chassis number JS23R0B204037 is one of those cars, for it features the 426-ci Hemi V8.
The sole member of the second-generation Hemi engine family, nicknamed the elephant engine, was developed specifically for use in NASCAR. The road-legal variant was introduced for the 1966 model year to homologate its use in racing events, then Chrysler discontinued it after the 1971 model year due to financial hardship and the introduction of exhaust gas recirculation valves. Come 1973, the Environmental Protection Agency started to gradually reduce lead content in gasoline, paving the way for the dreaded Malaise Era.
425 ponies at 5,000 rpm and 490 pound-foot (664 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm were pretty badass for that era, more so when all that power is channeled to the rear wheels by a four-speed manual transmission. The A833 is joined by a Dana 60 rear axle with a 4.10:1 final drive. Finished in Hemi Orange, this vintage muscle car shows only 6,347 miles (10,215 kilometers) on the clock, which is nothing for this strip-proven marvel of engineering.
A numbers-matching example in every imaginable way, the Challenger R/T in the featured clips was driven by the first owner until 1972. Reportedly involved in a parking lot accident that resulted in damage to the left front and driver’s door, the car was professionally repaired and placed into storage. It remained there until the second owner purchased it a year ago.
Specified with black vinyl upholstery and a matching black vinyl roof, this eight-cylinder time capsule rides on 15-inch Rallye wheels mounted with F60-15 Goodyear Polyglas GT bias-ply rubber boots. Optioned with the Super Track Pack that includes better suspension and power-assisted front disc brakes, this magnificent car boasts a good ol’ pistol-grip shifter.
Despite a little corrosion on the exhaust system, brakes, and suspension componentry, there’s no denying JS23R0B204037 is a blue-chip collectible. Offered with the factory build sheet, a copy of the dealer order sheet, photos of the car as it was purchased by the seller, a Wise Platinum Vehicle Report, and a clean Florida title, this manual-equipped 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T 426 Hemi is anything but cheap. After five offers and with 10 days left on Bring a Trailer, the highest bid currently stands at $225,000.
