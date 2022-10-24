Forest River’s New Sunseeker Class C RV Includes All the Comforts of Home

If you want a Class C RV that is loaded with amenities, then the 2023 Sunseeker 2860 from Forest River might be a great option to consider. It has everything you need for a weekend getaway, including slide-outs that offer extra space. It even comes with an outside kitchen and shower, allowing travelers to enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.
The 2023 Sunseeker 2860 is based on the Ford E-450 chassis. The RV measures 30.9 ft (9.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It has a pretty spacious interior, but when the two slide-outs are fully extended, this motorhome becomes a cozy home on wheels.
The model includes a bunk bed over the cab that can comfortably sleep two people. There’s also a TV that can be watched both from the living room and the dinette. Speaking of the dinette, this area has two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. Next to it is the living room, which has a sofa that also turns into a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
At the rear is a generous bedroom that features a queen-size bed with storage underneath. Travelers will also find some cabinets above the bed and two wardrobes. Elsewhere, you’ll see two small nightstands and a TV. Next to the bedroom is a split bathroom. On the driver’s side is a sink with storage underneath, some cabinets, and a toilet, while on the other side, you get a large shower.
The kitchen included in this RV is equipped with all the necessities. It has a three-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, and a round sink. This area also has a flip-up counter extension that maximizes space, a pantry, and numerous cabinets for storage.
The model features an outside kitchen as well. This one has an induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, some storage space, and a TV. Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Forest River Sunseeker 2860. You can watch the clip attached below to see what this Class has to offer.
The model includes a bunk bed over the cab that can comfortably sleep two people. There’s also a TV that can be watched both from the living room and the dinette. Speaking of the dinette, this area has two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. Next to it is the living room, which has a sofa that also turns into a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.
At the rear is a generous bedroom that features a queen-size bed with storage underneath. Travelers will also find some cabinets above the bed and two wardrobes. Elsewhere, you’ll see two small nightstands and a TV. Next to the bedroom is a split bathroom. On the driver’s side is a sink with storage underneath, some cabinets, and a toilet, while on the other side, you get a large shower.
The kitchen included in this RV is equipped with all the necessities. It has a three-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, and a round sink. This area also has a flip-up counter extension that maximizes space, a pantry, and numerous cabinets for storage.
The model features an outside kitchen as well. This one has an induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, some storage space, and a TV. Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Forest River Sunseeker 2860. You can watch the clip attached below to see what this Class has to offer.