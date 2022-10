Forest River’s New Sunseeker Class C RV Includes All the Comforts of Home

The 2023 Sunseeker 2860 is based on the Ford E-450 chassis. The RV measures 30.9 ft (9.4 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). It has a pretty spacious interior, but when the two slide-outs are fully extended, this motorhome becomes a cozy home on wheels.The model includes a bunk bed over the cab that can comfortably sleep two people. There’s also a TV that can be watched both from the living room and the dinette. Speaking of the dinette, this area has two seats and a table that drops down to make a bed. Next to it is the living room, which has a sofa that also turns into a bed, providing an additional sleeping space.At the rear is a generous bedroom that features a queen-size bed with storage underneath. Travelers will also find some cabinets above the bed and two wardrobes. Elsewhere, you’ll see two small nightstands and a TV. Next to the bedroom is a split bathroom. On the driver’s side is a sink with storage underneath, some cabinets, and a toilet, while on the other side, you get a large shower.The kitchen included in this RV is equipped with all the necessities. It has a three-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a full-size refrigerator, and a round sink. This area also has a flip-up counter extension that maximizes space, a pantry, and numerous cabinets for storage.The model features an outside kitchen as well. This one has an induction cooktop, a small refrigerator, a sink, some storage space, and a TV. Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a full tour of the 2023 Forest River Sunseeker 2860 . You can watch the clip attached below to see what this Class has to offer.