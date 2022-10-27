This 1990 Aero Cruiser Motorhome Is a Remnant of the Good Old Days

When looking for a rig for family weekend getaways, some people prefer the latest models capable of offering all the comforts of a conventional home, while others want the charm of a retro RV to accompany them on their adventures. For the latest category, we’ve found this vintage Aero Cruiser motorhome that harmoniously combines modern comforts with the charm of days gone by.
Built on a steel chassis with a steel body frame covered in lightweight fiberglass, the Gardner-Pacific Aero Cruiser was one of the most advanced mobile dwellings in its heyday. The example offered now at no reserve via Bring a Trailer is an original 1990 model, one of just 350 examples manufactured between 1988 and 1992.
Due to their fiberglass construction, many of the original models have survived the test of time, and they are now quite alluring to nostalgic people who are on the market for a retro RV.
This particular home on wheels comes with a white exterior with black and gray stripes. Also on the outside, it is equipped with a rear ladder, a receiver hitch, an equipment cabinet, and rear-facing side lights.
Under the hood, the vehicle hides the original Chrysler 360 cubic inch V8 engine sending power to the rear wheels through the three-speed automatic transmission and a desirable Gear Vendors overdrive unit. It is also equipped with an adjustable rear air suspension system and hydraulic leveling jacks.
It rides on a set of Constellation-style 16″ alloy wheels wrapped in Yokohama YK-HTX tires.
Inside the motorhome, you will find everything one has come to expect from a modern vehicle of this kind, including a kitchenette, a bedroom area, a living space, and a bathroom with shower. Wardrobes and cupboards for storage space are also included in the mix. Moreover, the front seats, upholstered in teal cloth, can be swiveled to serve as additional living room chairs when extra sitting space is needed.
This 1990 example has gone through a recent refurbishment which involved a re-styling of the interior. It also received a new air conditioning unit, skylight, windshield washer reservoir, and fog lights.
The Aero Cruiser motorhome is offered out of Lake Mead Rancheros, Arizona, and currently has 79,000 miles (127,138 km) on the odometer.
