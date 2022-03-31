2023 BMW 3 Series Touring Police Car Looks Serious, Debut Is Probably Imminent

Tired of all the BMW scoops showing the facelifted 3 Series? Well, this one is a well-deserved breath of fresh air, because it depicts the premium compact estate dressed in the German police attire.
Spied in its homeland, the prototype immediately stands out due to the neon yellow and blue livery on the base white finish. And if it’s not enough to convince you that you are indeed looking at a police cruiser, albeit in pre-production form, then all you have to do is look at the roof, and you will see the emergency lights.
We’d expect a few more modifications from a cop car on top of the normal 2023 BMW 3 Series Touring on which it builds, including front and rear strobes, and a radio inside. The trunk area was likely modified to haul the usual police gear, and it is possible that the auto marque gave it a re-tuned chassis, too, with a slightly stiffer suspension setup over stock.
As far as the camouflage is concerned, it looks exactly the same as another tester snapped by our man with the cam a few months ago. It hides the mid-cycle facelift design changes, such as the new head- and taillights, bumpers at both ends, and grille, which will still have a normal size.
The cockpit will be revised as well, featuring a new dashboard layout with a curved display that appears to be identical to the one in the i4. The latest iDrive infotainment technology could be part of the makeover, and elsewhere, it might get new upholstery and trim.
BMW’s rival to the likes of the Audi A4 Avant and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate is bound to get a full-blown M version, too, believed to launch in Europe in late 2023. The M3 Touring will pack the same 3.0-liter six-pot used in the latest M3 and M4, and in all likelihood, it will get the punchiest configuration, with 503 hp produced in the Competition, perhaps aided by the M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system.
Considering that BMW just pulled the wraps off the i3 eDrive35L – aka China’s electric 3 Series – earlier today, we’re probably days (if not hours) away from seeing the facelifted 3 Series.
