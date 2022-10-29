Gymo-Fit Concept Elevates Your Home Workout to the Next Level: Takes to the Streets Too

If you've viewed the image gallery already, you may have noticed something a tad strange, the Gymo-Fit is accompanied by renders and models. That's because the trinket before us is an idea that aims to be your go-to in-home gym setup and so much more. Yes, a group of designers wishes to one day be responsible for your toned and fit body.
According to Raymond Wu's Behance page, it was himself and three other minds, Steven Lai, Amber Zhu, and Ruby Xin, that crafted this rather futuristic exercise bike. However, I also mentioned that the Gymo is so much more, too. Not only can you use this machine to work out, but if you're in the mood for some fresh air, you can also take the Gymo outside for a ride.
Let me slow things down a bit and start with nothing more than the exercise functions of Gymo. What I enjoyed about this project is that the minds behind it all ensure that this machine can replace the gym setting you may be used to. For example, one use is a spinning bicycle, similar to those you'd typically use at home or the gym. Second, Gymo can be a rowing machine, ensuring that your core stays strong and doesn't buckle under the weight of time (old age). Another core-focused function is that of an abdominal trainer, and we all know what those are for, but do we use them!? A discussion for another time.
riding around the neighborhood, cooling off in the afternoon summer breeze. The UI dashboard that was once used to help you keep track of burned calories and your heart rate, among others, now displays stats such as speed, navigation, and battery levels.
As I dove deeper into the Gymo design, there's one question that the designers may have overlooked: does working out also recharge your battery? Because if it doesn't, tsk tsk tsk. If anyone was ever to make such a vehicle, it would virtually eliminate any dependence on the grid, something our society seems to strive for.
have big plans. If they put together a full-scale model, pitch in some cash on functional electronics, and showcase this bugger to the proper marketing team, we may see a Gymo in homes in the near future. Why not? It's a rather flashy design to be seen riding around town.
At the end of the day, Gymo-Fit is a partial concept, but the future may change all that. After all, the idea that your EV can also be used as nothing more than a workout machine is a rather viable vision, and that's worth considering.
According to Raymond Wu's Behance page, it was himself and three other minds, Steven Lai, Amber Zhu, and Ruby Xin, that crafted this rather futuristic exercise bike. However, I also mentioned that the Gymo is so much more, too. Not only can you use this machine to work out, but if you're in the mood for some fresh air, you can also take the Gymo outside for a ride.
Let me slow things down a bit and start with nothing more than the exercise functions of Gymo. What I enjoyed about this project is that the minds behind it all ensure that this machine can replace the gym setting you may be used to. For example, one use is a spinning bicycle, similar to those you'd typically use at home or the gym. Second, Gymo can be a rowing machine, ensuring that your core stays strong and doesn't buckle under the weight of time (old age). Another core-focused function is that of an abdominal trainer, and we all know what those are for, but do we use them!? A discussion for another time.
riding around the neighborhood, cooling off in the afternoon summer breeze. The UI dashboard that was once used to help you keep track of burned calories and your heart rate, among others, now displays stats such as speed, navigation, and battery levels.
As I dove deeper into the Gymo design, there's one question that the designers may have overlooked: does working out also recharge your battery? Because if it doesn't, tsk tsk tsk. If anyone was ever to make such a vehicle, it would virtually eliminate any dependence on the grid, something our society seems to strive for.
have big plans. If they put together a full-scale model, pitch in some cash on functional electronics, and showcase this bugger to the proper marketing team, we may see a Gymo in homes in the near future. Why not? It's a rather flashy design to be seen riding around town.
At the end of the day, Gymo-Fit is a partial concept, but the future may change all that. After all, the idea that your EV can also be used as nothing more than a workout machine is a rather viable vision, and that's worth considering.