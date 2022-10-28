2023 Challenger and Charger Pricing Is in, ‘Last Calls’ Get the Horsepower Locator

Dodge has finally opened the order books for the 2023 Challenger and Charger, also announcing their pricing in their final ICE form. Plus, the seven ‘Last Call’ special series also get a new online tool.
Almost ready to bow out of the real world directly into the automotive history books, the final ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models have all the juicy MSRP goodies spilled out by Dodge. Additionally, ‘Last Call’ limited edition ordering books are also open alongside the regular 2023MY.
Plus, the company has prepared a Horsepower Locator online tool, available at DodgeGarage.com, to “help enthusiasts find dealers with the ability to order the exact 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger ‘Last Call’ model they desire.” There are no less than seven special editions available for grabs: Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona, plus the Challenger Black Ghost, and an unknown one.
Even better, the pricing has been announced for the 2023 Challenger and Charger model family, including six of the seven ‘Last Call’ editions. Meanwhile, the “seventh and final special-edition model will be announced at a later date.” So, without further ado, the base 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT MSRP stands tall at $30,545 (all prices exclude the $1,595 destination and fees). A Charger SXT goes for even more, at $32,645.
By the way, we have the entire price list in the news release embedded below. But fair warning – if you want the absolute best currently announced, aka the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost or Charger King Daytona special editions, prepare to pony up no less than $99,315 and $98,420, respectively. Well, that certainly makes these ‘Last Call’ limited series pretty darn expensive.
Dodge further announces that 2023 Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat plus SRT Hellcat Redeye variants are now Jailbreak models, every single coupe or sedan will have “a special commemorative ‘Last Call’ under-hood plaque,” and that a few special colors are returning to the fold. Those are B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime green from the heritage roster, plus the modern Destroyer Grey.
Plus, the company has prepared a Horsepower Locator online tool, available at DodgeGarage.com, to “help enthusiasts find dealers with the ability to order the exact 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger ‘Last Call’ model they desire.” There are no less than seven special editions available for grabs: Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona, plus the Challenger Black Ghost, and an unknown one.
Even better, the pricing has been announced for the 2023 Challenger and Charger model family, including six of the seven ‘Last Call’ editions. Meanwhile, the “seventh and final special-edition model will be announced at a later date.” So, without further ado, the base 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT MSRP stands tall at $30,545 (all prices exclude the $1,595 destination and fees). A Charger SXT goes for even more, at $32,645.
By the way, we have the entire price list in the news release embedded below. But fair warning – if you want the absolute best currently announced, aka the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost or Charger King Daytona special editions, prepare to pony up no less than $99,315 and $98,420, respectively. Well, that certainly makes these ‘Last Call’ limited series pretty darn expensive.
Dodge further announces that 2023 Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat plus SRT Hellcat Redeye variants are now Jailbreak models, every single coupe or sedan will have “a special commemorative ‘Last Call’ under-hood plaque,” and that a few special colors are returning to the fold. Those are B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple, and Sublime green from the heritage roster, plus the modern Destroyer Grey.