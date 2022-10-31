Here Are the Many Faces of the Custom Harley-Davidson Blue Bat

Although most of the time custom shops go for functional interpretations of Harley-Davidson motorcycles, we do get from time to time the chance to marvel at creations that are more works of art than means of transport.
Europe is a place loaded with Harley-Davidson custom shops. Most of them reside in Germany, and as we know Germans, they mostly go for impressive builds that are meant to speak to souls rooted in reality, not to those with artistic inclinations.
Things change however when we cross over into Italy, a place that can be associated with many things, but first and foremost with art. And when a custom motorcycle is born over there, artistry overcomes functionality.
Just take a look at the custom Harley-Davidson we have here. It was put together back in 2015 by a crew we featured here on autoevolution before, MS Artrix (see, the word “art” is even in their name), and is a true jewel on wheels.
Not much is known about the bike, but it sure is a pleasure to look at. Officially called Blue Bat, it was put together for Andrea Formilli Fendi, an Italian luxury fashion house that’s in the business of making anything from leather goods and fragrances to timepieces and wine.
Allegedly made entirely by hand, the bike takes the form of a bagger with massive bodywork, especially at the rear, and a very simple-in-design but large-in-size 23-inch wheel at the front. The bodywork comes in blue, hence the name of the thing, and it’s not the paint that impresses, but the various futuristic, otherworldly faces depicted on the fuel tank, bags, and even inside the front fairing (check gallery to see them all).
On the mechanical side, the single major change performed is the fitting of the 1,700cc engine with a reverse gear, “installed on specific customer request.”
The current whereabouts of the Blue Bat are not known, but MS Artrix still features it on its website, with no mention of cost, of course.
