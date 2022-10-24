Nameless 2013 Harley-Davidson Breakout Is Luxury on Two Wheels, French-Style

Made in Milwaukee and remade countless times in shops across the world, the Harley-Davidson Breakout still manages to surprise in some of its most striking custom incarnations. Surprising is what applies to this 2013 model year example of the breed as well, transformed in the garages of a French crew called Melk.
Aiming to “produce a luxurious motorcycle, while retaining the spirit of the Harley Davidson brand,” the shop did what any custom garage needs to do, which is customize the ride with aftermarket parts. But then it started doing what it does best, given how this is primarily a paint shop we’re talking about: play with colors.
Or, should we say, two non-colors, as Vivid Black with touches of silver foil is all that this motorcycle wears while out in the world. Oh, and the entire bodywork, but also the accessories, come in glossy varnish. Not much glamour coming from a paint shop, but particularly effective in getting the desired message across.
For custom bits, Melk used things like a KessTech chrome exhaust, Performance Machine air filter, grips and footrests, and Thunderbike LED turn signals.
Existing body part have been modified as well. At the front, the fender was cut and lowered, while the rear one is now of the self-supporting type sporting LED lights as well. The fuel tank is now smoother, and enhanced by a stripe decoration running on its side
The engine on the Breakout remained stock, but a remapping was performed with undisclosed effects on the ride’s performance.
The unnamed custom project is one of Melk’s older builds, bike number nine in a portfolio that spans today to cover 31 builds. It’s still listed as available for order on the shop’s website (probably the conversion, not the bike itself), although, as usual, no mention of how much the thing could cost is made.
