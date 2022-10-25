1972 Mercury Marquis 6.0 LS Dares to Be Fresh, Drags a Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

This is clearly “not your grandma’s station wagon,” according to the videographer behind the Race Your Ride account on YouTube, who brings us this cool dragstrip story from the 2022 One Guy’s Garage Drag Weekend.
The event took place in September and involved driving the rides to a trio of tracks over a period of just three days (like Hot Rod’s Drag Week but over the weekend instead of seven days). As far as we can tell, this footage was taken from the Youtuber’s favorite locale, which is Byron Dragway in Byron, Illinois. But what is up with this humongous, derelict 1972 Mercury Marquis station wagon?
Well, it is ‘Sheila’s Dream.’ But instead of tiring you with all the explanations about a grandma wagon turned SBE 6.0-liter LS-swapped nitrous monster, we are just going to direct your attention to the description of the video embedded below. There, all the details are neatly tucked into the story, and there is even a personal account of the incredible tale signed by one of the owners.
So, before or after you check out all the minute details, let us dive right into the quarter-mile dragstrip action. The feisty Mercury is tucked into the left lane, and besides it resides the monster of three-row family SUVs (quite fitting, actually – as both cater to the same niche of buyers), the 710-hp Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat! Well, this is probably not going to count as a win for the crazy Mercury SW.
But then again, we have seen bigger surprises. Well, considering this was the recently finished, two-and-a-half-year project’s first-ever dragstrip outing, we might as well cut it some slack and admire the 12.91s pass at 104 mph (167 kph). Meanwhile, its brawny opponent won the race with an 11.77s (at 114 mph/183 kph) result, of course.
