Virtual Audi S1 Hoonitron Receives Unexpected V8 Swap, Thank God for ICE

Before you start working on your project car, remember this: there is no chance that everyone will appreciate your work and vision. And that's fine because we are all different, and we can't all like the same things in life. So whatever you do, don't lash back at those that will point fingers at your car and laugh at it. Everyone's entitled to their own opinion, and you shouldn't live your life based on what others think about you.
That being said, Ken Block released Electrikhana less than a week ago. The action-packed video saw him performing some insane stunts behind the wheel of the Audi S1 Hoonitron. They closed down Las Vegas for the shoot, and it all made for a stunning visual experience. But what about the sound? Some people will say that EVs don't make any sounds, but that's not entirely accurate. These vehicles have a buzz of their own, and it's not all that bad. There was a lot of backlash on Social Media after the video was launched regarding this topic.
Many complained that Electrikhana would never be as exciting as the previous movies, as those featured cars with highly-capable internal combustion engines. And we can all agree that the twin-turbo Roush-Yates Ford V8 inside of the Hoonicorn sounded fantastic. But we are entering a new era of automotive development, and electrification seems to be the future of the industry. And it just so happens that Audi wanted to work with Ken Block to help facilitate the transition to the new age by creating the Hoonitron.
One thing's for sure, a large percentage of the people that were unhappy about the lack of exhaust notes in Electrikhana would certainly change their minds about the car if they had the chance to ride shotgun. EVs might not sound exciting, but that doesn't mean they're boring to drive. Even so, one digital artist paid attention to what was going on in Social Media and decided to act on it. We've featured projects designed by BradBuilds before, and we weren't going to skip this one either.
He envisioned a rather sacrilegious version of the Hoonitron, as he opted to fit it with a twin-turbo LS V8 engine. While an Audi-sourced powertrain would have made a lot more sense, it would have generated less media attention at the same time. We would say that this kind of vehicle is never going to make it past the drawing board, but then again, we've seen plenty of other ridiculous builds in the past years. And we've got one coming right up in a matter of days for you to gawk at.
