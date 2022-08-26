Up Close With Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron, It Has a Signature Button

It seems like everywhere you look lately, there’s a good chance you’ll see four rings. Audi’s four rings, to be exact. The carmaker is making big moves. After bringing its futuristic sphere concepts at Pebble Beach and breaking the ice about its 2026 plan to enter Formula 1, Audi is ready to shake the rally world along Hoonigan’s Ken Block.
If Walter Röhrl smashed the Pikes Peak record driving his iconic Audi Sport Quattro S1 E2, who knows what Ken Block could do with a modernized version of it?
Today’s adaptation of that legendary 80s Group B car is all-electric, and will be used by Ken Block in his next “Gymkhana” – ahem – “Electrikhana” film. AutoTrader sent Rory to take a closer look.
The S1 Hoonitron pays homage to its ancestor, so many of the original’s elements are also present here. You can tell right away if you glance at its huge front spoiler. Plus, the 2 cars also have similarly narrow bodies, with prominent wheel arches.
On the roof of the new S1 you’ll find a huge air scoop, just like on the one that Walter drove back in the day. Moreover, another similar element between the two Audis is the massive rear wing, although the Hoonitron actually has two of them. But even though it has a killer rear diffuser, what’s missing on the Hoonitron is an exhaust, because of course.
Inside there’s a hydraulic handbrake, and the option to choose between the Quattro four-wheel drive system and rear-wheel drive only.
While Audi hasn’t revealed any specifics about the car’s performance, according to Rory, the Hoonitron uses three Formula E motors, but no word on which generation they are. Presumably, the car has a total of around 1400 HP, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
Besides that, the only thing remaining a mystery is the Signature button on the control panel inside. Guess we’ll find out what it does when Ken gets to take the car out for a spin.
Today’s adaptation of that legendary 80s Group B car is all-electric, and will be used by Ken Block in his next “Gymkhana” – ahem – “Electrikhana” film. AutoTrader sent Rory to take a closer look.
The S1 Hoonitron pays homage to its ancestor, so many of the original’s elements are also present here. You can tell right away if you glance at its huge front spoiler. Plus, the 2 cars also have similarly narrow bodies, with prominent wheel arches.
On the roof of the new S1 you’ll find a huge air scoop, just like on the one that Walter drove back in the day. Moreover, another similar element between the two Audis is the massive rear wing, although the Hoonitron actually has two of them. But even though it has a killer rear diffuser, what’s missing on the Hoonitron is an exhaust, because of course.
Inside there’s a hydraulic handbrake, and the option to choose between the Quattro four-wheel drive system and rear-wheel drive only.
While Audi hasn’t revealed any specifics about the car’s performance, according to Rory, the Hoonitron uses three Formula E motors, but no word on which generation they are. Presumably, the car has a total of around 1400 HP, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
Besides that, the only thing remaining a mystery is the Signature button on the control panel inside. Guess we’ll find out what it does when Ken gets to take the car out for a spin.