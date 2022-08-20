All Three Audi Sphere Concepts in Flesh and Bones at Pebble Beach, Possible Future S8

Well, it’s more like glass and metal, but you get the point. Folks, with these spaceship-looking cars of the future, we’re officially into Jetsons territory here. These Audi concepts are out of this world, giving us a glimpse of what’s possible. The future is here.
With all three sphere concepts together for the first time, getting a closer look at Audi’s vision of the future was the right thing to do. So Rory from AutoTrader stopped by Pebble Beach and did just that.
Out of all the three, the 17.6 ft. long grandsphere is the one most likely to enter production, providing the starting point for future A8 and S8 models, according to Rory. Audi mentioned its technology and design attributes “will appear again within the next few years in future Audi production models,” so he might be right. He makes a good point about the car looking like a smiling shark, too.
Autonomous mode completely hides away the steering wheel and the pedals, and there’s a small refrigerated area in the center console to stash away your food and beverages.
The GT / sportscar that is skysphere has a very neat arrow-shaped design element below the A-pillar to “camouflage” its extended wheelbase feature. Rory points out that the steering wheel automatically deploys when the car is in “sport” mode, meaning that the GT experience is fully autonomous. Extending the wheelbase also increases the ride height by 10 mm.
The urbansphere is the most spacious of the bunch, with 6 seats in total. Besides the huge opening, the middle seats move forward and twist to make entering the car easier. Those same seats have footrests and headrests with integrated speakers that move around for a better audio experience. There’s even a water dispenser in the center console!
No activesphere in sight, since it was just announced, but it’s probably (hopefully) around the corner, too.
