Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron to Make U.S. Debut Next Week, Still a One-Off

Audi is set to exhibit the S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron in the U.S. during the Monterey Car Week. The vehicle will be featured in Ken Block's first Eletrickhana film, which will be released some time in the coming months. The S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron will be joined by the Audi Sport quattro S1.
The one-off will be exhibited in North America for the first time, and those who visit the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca during Monterey Car Week, which is on August 17-21, will get to see the electric vehicle with its conventionally-powered ancestor in real life.
The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron was created after plans were laid out for it back in December 2021. The German marque wanted to create an electrified version of an Audi icon, and the folks over at Audi Sport in Neckarsulm, Germany, managed to get it done in just four weeks.
Evidently, this vehicle is not meant for the public, and it is a one-off that Ken Block will use for demonstration purposes, but still, it is immensely cool.
As Audi notes, it usually takes about a year to create a concept vehicle such as this one, but the inspiration was already there, and it sounds like the people at Audi Sport went "all hands on deck" for this one. Well, as you can observe, it was not for nothing, and the result managed to be a compressed version of what Audi stands for today both in terms of design and technology.
In case you were unfamiliar with what the original Audi Sport quattro S1 was, the vehicle was a limited-series homologation special meant to let the company enter an innovative racing car in the World Rally Championship. It competed in the famed Group B era, and it was a sight to behold from 1984 to 1987.
The results in the competition of that vehicle helped Audi cement its reputation for performance using quattro all-wheel drive, and the company's inline-five cylinder motor, which is still offered in a modern version in a few models today, made a distinctive roar as racers like Walter Rohrl drove those S1 quattros as if there was no tomorrow.
When asked about the car, Rohrl famously replied that the vehicle scared him as he looked at it in the parking lot with the keys in his pocket.
Audi's American division wants to have 30 percent of its line-up electrified by 2025. Last year, the division delivered 50% more EVs in the U.S. than it did in 2020, and the Germans want their volumes to go up.
