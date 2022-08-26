Fasten Your Seatbelts, Audi Enters Formula 1

Given the Formula 1 objective to reach net zero by 2030, it was only fair that a brand like Audi (which is also committed to transitioning towards a more sustainable future) would join sooner or later. With new power regulations just announced, the door was open, and the time just right.
During a press conference at the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, Audi announced its entry into the premier class of motorsport, starting 2026.
“The combination of high performance and competition is always a driver of innovation and technology transfer in our industry. With the new rules, now is the right time for us to get involved. After all, Formula 1 and Audi both pursue clear sustainability goals,” said Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management and Board of Management Member for Product Lines at AUDI AG.
The power unit will be developed at the Audi Sport facility in Neuburg an der Donau – the first time in more than a decade that a Formula 1 power train will be built in Germany.
Besides test benches for F1 engine testing, there are also ongoing preparations regarding personnel, technical infrastructure, and buildings, and all bases should be covered by the end of the year. Adam Baker, who’s previously worked for the FIA for three years will take over the brand’s Formula 1 project as CEO.
“In view of the major technological leaps that the series is making towards sustainability in 2026, we can speak of a new Formula 1. Formula 1 is transforming, and Audi wants to actively support this journey,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Member of the Board for Audi's Technical Development
It’s worth mentioning that in 2021 alone, 1.5 billion TV viewers have watched Formula 1 races, and the trend is on the rise – especially on social media, where the racing series is among the world’s most popular sports.
