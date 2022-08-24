Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren Reach Agreement, He Will Leave at the End of the Season

After a lot of speculation regarding Daniel Ricciardo’s future at McLaren, they have finally reached a mutual agreement, and the Australian will end his contract with the Formula One team earlier than initially planned.
Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren for the 2021 Formula One season, as a replacement for Carlos Sainz Jr. That came after his two years at the Renault Formula One Team. The Australian had signed a contract until the end of 2023, but things didn’t go as planned.
Since Oscar Piastri denied ever confirming a spot at Alpine Formula One, there has been speculation that McLaren is interested in him. Since they had a multi-year contract with Lando Norris, all eyes were on Daniel Ricciardo, who didn’t perform as expected.
And now it was officially announced that Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren reached a mutual agreement to end their collaboration at the end of the 2022 Formula One season.
“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo can confirm that Daniel’s 2023 contract has been terminated early as both parties have mutually agreed that he will leave the team at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season,” the official statement reads. “The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza.”
According to Ricciardo, the news is "not great" and "bittersweet," but there are “no regrets” regarding his sudden departure, with one year left on his contract. He officially shared: “It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.”
The Australian driver continued, “I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”
McLaren’s Team Principal Andreas Seidl thanked Daniel “for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far,” and, despite all the challenges, he added that “we will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team.”
Zak Brown, CEO, also noted that they “hoped we could achieve more together,” but called him “a great addition to McLaren, and a pleasure working with him.”
McLaren also promised to announce the 2023 driver line-up in "due course."
Since Oscar Piastri denied ever confirming a spot at Alpine Formula One, there has been speculation that McLaren is interested in him. Since they had a multi-year contract with Lando Norris, all eyes were on Daniel Ricciardo, who didn’t perform as expected.
And now it was officially announced that Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren reached a mutual agreement to end their collaboration at the end of the 2022 Formula One season.
“McLaren Racing and Daniel Ricciardo can confirm that Daniel’s 2023 contract has been terminated early as both parties have mutually agreed that he will leave the team at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season,” the official statement reads. “The team thanks Daniel for his dedication and contribution, including that memorable win in Monza.”
According to Ricciardo, the news is "not great" and "bittersweet," but there are “no regrets” regarding his sudden departure, with one year left on his contract. He officially shared: “It’s been a privilege to be a part of the McLaren Racing family for the last two seasons but following several months of discussions with Zak & Andreas we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and agree to mutually part ways at the end of this season.”
The Australian driver continued, “I’ll be announcing my own future plans in due course but regardless of what this next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I gave McLaren, especially the win in Monza, last season. I’ve enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren both trackside and back in Woking and will be giving my all on and off track as we enjoy the remainder of the season together. I’ve never been more motivated to compete and be a part of a sport that I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”
McLaren’s Team Principal Andreas Seidl thanked Daniel “for his dedication and contribution over the last two seasons so far,” and, despite all the challenges, he added that “we will never forget that memorable race win in Monza which was a great boost for the whole team.”
Zak Brown, CEO, also noted that they “hoped we could achieve more together,” but called him “a great addition to McLaren, and a pleasure working with him.”
McLaren also promised to announce the 2023 driver line-up in "due course."