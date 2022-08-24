550-HP RS 3 Drag Races R8 and RS Q8, Looks Like a Safe Bet

When Audi launched the R8 over a decade ago, the supercar was using a 4.2-liter V8. In time, that became less and less impressive. With the introduction of the RS 3 in 2011, it became clear that some changes were in order. That's because even with a basic tune, the German hot hatchback was fast enough to keep up or even gap the Neckarsulm-built supercar.