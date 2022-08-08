2026 Audi RS 6 Is en Route to Become a Plug-In Hybrid, Last RS 6 With an ICE

Audi's RS 6 Avant, the performance-focused wagon that made a name for itself since the early 2000s, will have a different recipe in the future. As you have read in the headline, the next-gen Audi RS 6, which is set to continue to be an Avant only model, will reportedly become a plug-in hybrid.
The current Audi RS 6, dubbed C9 in Audi-speak, will stay in production up until an undisclosed moment in 2025, when it will be sent off in preparation for its replacement.
While the current model has minor hybridization to its engine – in 48-volt form, as most cars already have today, the next generation is expected to bring a fully-fledged hybrid configuration, and it could come with a charging plug.
Since Audi plans to discontinue internal combustion-engined vehicles by 2033 and has already committed to doing so, do not expect this plug-in hybrid RS 6 to be available for decades to come.
Instead, it will be the last ICE RS 6 offered by Audi, and its replacement will come with an all-electric drivetrain. But the latter is many years away, so let us not get ahead of ourselves here.
Now, it is important to note that the upcoming RS 6's hybrid setup has not yet been detailed, but the model has been described as having "more hybridization." The statement was made by Stephan Reil, the head of research and development at Audi, in an interview with the Australians at Wheels.
Mind you, Stephan Reil used to be the head of Audi Sport, so he knows a thing or two about the RS 6, while the current position offers him the opportunity to be more involved in the development of every Audi vehicle planned, not just the ones made by Audi Sport.
The last internal combustion engine developed by Audi will be ready for action in 2026, which is the year when the German marque has pledged to stop developing new engines. The existing ones, with incremental improvements here and there, are supposed to stay in the range up until 2033, when Audi will sell its last combustion-engined vehicle.
