R8 Drag Races RS Q e-tron, Don't Jump to Any Conclusions Yet

The last time that happened, the Dakar monster had to go up against the RS e-tron GT. And we all know how crazy fast that road-going EV is. The battle was tight, to say the least, but you have to consider that the race car wasn't built for driving on tarmac.
With that kind of a handicap, the organizers of the test brought in a slightly more accessible vehicle. You would normally label an Audi R8 Performance like that, but we all know the limitations of the internal combustion engine.
The 5.2-liter V10 located behind the driver's seat is good enough for a maximum output of 612 hp and 428 lb-ft (580 Nm) of torque. With a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and AWD, the R8 is quite a capable machine even by today's standards.
It also happens to be a lot lighter than the Dakar car, but then again that's not all there is to it. After getting rid of the limiter, the RS Q e-tron provides its driver with 680 horsepower.
R8 can go as fast as 206 mph (331 kph).
This might be crucial during the rolling race runs, where the finish line is set half a mile (804 meters) away from the starting point. This time around, Mat Watson is driving the race car, with Emil Bergkvist guiding him from the passenger seat.
Right off the bat, you'll notice the R8 struggling to keep up with the Dakar car. Mat wins the first run, but it seems that the supercar didn't have enough traction going off the line.
Next up, we get to see a photo finish but ICE fans will be happy to see the result of this one. But the RS Q e-tron seals the deal on the third run, albeit the gap between the two cars isn't all that big.
quarter-mile (402 meters), while the R8 is just 0.1 seconds slower overall. For the rolling race, both cars will be starting from 50 mph (80 kph).
At first, the supercar engages its comfort mode which can only lead to one outcome: a win for the Dakar challenger. Switching to manual mode on the gearbox and its sportiest setting does help a bit, but it's still not enough for the R8 to win the rolling race.
The situation is completely different on the third attempt. Instead of going all out from third, the driver goes down a gear to get a better throttle response. And this changes everything, even though it's a bit late in the race.
Last but not least, you have to watch the last test of the day. This might just be one of the most dramatic ones we've seen so far, and it goes to show how important a good set of tires is when you're trying to slow down. You can't help but think about how the R8 will evolve over the next few years.
Chances are that Audi will be using all the data and info gathered in their racing programs to develop their street vehicles. So the R8 might still use an internal combustion engine in the future, but just for energy purposes not for moving the wheels directly.
