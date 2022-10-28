BMW Teams Up With National Parks UK To Install New EV Charging Points in Key Locations

14% of new cars sold in the UK are electric, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. With more EVs on the streets, drivers need a better charging infrastructure to get rid of that range anxiety. Because nobody wants to end up stranded in the middle of nowhere with no charge left on their electric vehicle.
With about 90 million yearly car visits across the UK’s 15 National Parks, these key tourist attractions could greatly benefit from more charging stations. And that’s where BMW’s new three-year partnership with National Parks UK, called Recharge in Nature, enters the scene.
Not only will the project help with drivers’ range anxiety by improving the EV charging infrastructure across these key locations, but it will also help with nature and biodiversity restoration through the Recharge in Nature Fund, promoting sustainable tourism through local initiatives.
“Sustainability is at the heart of our business and enhancing the EV recharging network in the UK’s National Parks will help to make these favorite destinations more accessible for the increasing numbers of drivers who choose an electric car, as well as to support local communities in their shift to the new technology,” said Chris Brownridge, CEO, BMW UK.
Three new Pod Point recharging posts are already being installed in Lake District, which is the first project location, while also being UK’s largest and most visited National Park. Moreover, the first Recharge in Nature Fund grant will help restore the dew ponds in the South Downs National Park.
Dew ponds are essential for freshwater species, and supporting the pond network will “provide a vital wildlife corridor for a range of birds, mammals, amphibians and insects, allowing them to move through the landscape and joining up fragile habitats,” according to BMW.
All in all, the three-year partnership will benefit both tourists and local communities, improving charging network access as well as biodiversity.
