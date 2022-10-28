780-HP Audi RS 6 Goes for a Top Speed Run on the Autobahn, Exceeds 220 MPH

When I first got my driver's license, I used to add up all the trips to see how many miles I'd driven. I stopped doing that once I went past 100,000 miles, but I must be at around 250,000 or more right now. And I've spent half of those miles driving Audi cars of all shapes and sizes. The most powerful one I've ever experienced was an older Biturbo RS 4, but somehow I've never had the chance to try out a RS 6.
A lot can be said about Audi's line of RS cars. The RS 2 Avant that was introduced in the '90s used a turbocharged 2.2-liter inline-five engine that featured Porsche DNA. And the C6 RS 6 was powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V10 with Lamborghini DNA.
People that are not that into cars might not even recognize an older RS 6 if they saw one, but this machine is a force to be reckoned with. It was just a few days ago that YouTuber Misha Charoudin got his hands on a tuned version of the German station wagon, and took it for a spin around the Nürburgring.
With 780 horsepower on tap, he completed a bridge-to-gantry lap in less than nine minutes without stepping on it all the way. The track was quite damp, and he also have to deal with some slow traffic along the way. Trying to set a fast lap in a car that weighs over 4,400 lbs (1,995 kg) isn't necessarily ideal.
But chances are most people won't be able to extract the full potential of the RS 6 on the track either way. We've included the video of the lap below, but there's another reason we wanted to share this story with you.
Autobahn. And for most people, that's going to be the main proving ground for the big Audi. Now, you should always keep in mind that these tests have an element of danger attached to them and that you should always be extra careful when stepping on the gas on public roads.
When the RS 6 came out of the factory, it was most likely limited to 155 mph (250 kph). But this one no longer has that limiter in place. It can accelerate from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.95 seconds.
And hitting 186 mph (300 kph) seems rather easy for this tuned station wagon, but it looks like it can go even faster. Now, we are aware of the fact that the speedometer of any given car isn't going to be 100% accurate. But it's still spectacular to see this thing topping out at 221 mph (356 kph).
Mind you that a 992 Turbo S will only go up to about 206 mph (332 kph). If your bank account allows it, there are several ways of going faster than that. And this Jaguar XJ220-S might entice you to spend about $1 million to achieve that goal.
People that are not that into cars might not even recognize an older RS 6 if they saw one, but this machine is a force to be reckoned with. It was just a few days ago that YouTuber Misha Charoudin got his hands on a tuned version of the German station wagon, and took it for a spin around the Nürburgring.
With 780 horsepower on tap, he completed a bridge-to-gantry lap in less than nine minutes without stepping on it all the way. The track was quite damp, and he also have to deal with some slow traffic along the way. Trying to set a fast lap in a car that weighs over 4,400 lbs (1,995 kg) isn't necessarily ideal.
But chances are most people won't be able to extract the full potential of the RS 6 on the track either way. We've included the video of the lap below, but there's another reason we wanted to share this story with you.
Autobahn. And for most people, that's going to be the main proving ground for the big Audi. Now, you should always keep in mind that these tests have an element of danger attached to them and that you should always be extra careful when stepping on the gas on public roads.
When the RS 6 came out of the factory, it was most likely limited to 155 mph (250 kph). But this one no longer has that limiter in place. It can accelerate from 62 mph (100 kph) to 124 mph (200 kph) in 6.95 seconds.
And hitting 186 mph (300 kph) seems rather easy for this tuned station wagon, but it looks like it can go even faster. Now, we are aware of the fact that the speedometer of any given car isn't going to be 100% accurate. But it's still spectacular to see this thing topping out at 221 mph (356 kph).
Mind you that a 992 Turbo S will only go up to about 206 mph (332 kph). If your bank account allows it, there are several ways of going faster than that. And this Jaguar XJ220-S might entice you to spend about $1 million to achieve that goal.