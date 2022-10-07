For a Fifteen-Year-Old Car, This Aston Martin Vanquish S Is Still Pretty Darn Fast

The V12 Vanquish started as “Project Vantage,” which was presented for the first time at the 1998 Detroit Motor Show. Aston Martin produced 2,589 units of the V12 Vanquish from 2001 to 2007, with 1,100 of those being the S version.
Designed by Ian Callum and handbuilt in England, the V12 Vanquish S replaced the original Vanquish (driven by James Bond) in 2005. The new version had more power, going from 460 hp (466 ps) to 520 hp (527 ps). With a top speed of over 200 mph (322 km/h), the new car also produced 576 Nm (425 lb-ft) of torque.
All of that helped the Vanquish S go from 0-60 mph (0-97 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds, which made it Aston Martin’s fastest production car ever at that time. But with more horses, it also needed more stopping power, so it got bigger brake calipers, larger rear discs, and an improved brake pedal assembly.
Moreover, some of the minor exterior changes included new wheels, a rounded front grille and a front splitter to improve stability, along with a new trunk lid spoiler.
Now what you’re looking at here is a very special Vanquish S. Not only because it’s the “only one in this color,” according to Max from AutoTopNL, but more because it’s the actual car that was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 2007. (There’s a plaque on the driver-side doorstep as proof of that.)
Under the hood, besides the naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine, there’s another plaque, which usually has the name of whoever does the final inspection for the car. This particular one says “Press Garage,” since it was a show unit.
You could say the car aged well since it looks and sounds great even today. Press play down below to hear that V12 roar while Max floors it towards 300 km/h (186 mph) on the Autobahn.
