Driver With Disability Does an Impressively Fast Lap on the Nurburgring in His BMW M2

Folks, life is about mindset and how determined you are to make something out of the card you've been dealt. Today we're checking out a fast lap on the Nürburgring, done by a driver with a disability inside his BMW M2.
The Nürburgring track is famous for its corners. Besides being a testing spot for automakers, the 'Ring also sees a bunch of crashes each year; you can find entire compilations of both amateur and professional drivers crashing on the track.
Today's topic isn't about a crash but rather a quick lap done by someone driving exclusively with his hands. That someone is Axel, and his BMW M2 is specially modified to be driven solely using hands.
Misha Charoudin is the co-founder and manager of a track car rental company named Apex Nürburg. He also owns a YouTube channel where you can find lots of Nürburgring racing content. In one of his recent videos, he chats up Axel in the parking lot of the Nürburgring after he compliments his driving skills, saying he overtook him on the track. Misha takes his chance and asks if they can do a lap together, and Axel accepts.
To control the car, Axel uses his left hand to steer, keeping it permanently on the wheel. On the right side, there's a lever that can be used to both accelerate and brake. However, a similar control is also on the left side, and he says he uses it on the Autobahn. The setup might be confusing for some, but Axel has already mastered it.
He tells Misha that, initially, he had an Abarth converted for disability driving, and he didn't expect to end up modifying other cars, especially for racing around a circuit. Regarding the M2, he plans on changing its seats so he won't bounce around when driving at high speeds.
Very soon after he starts the lap, he's already overtaking other cars. You can tell he's a skilled driver, and his disability isn't preventing him from speeding down the track. He even reaches a speed of 149 mph (240 kph) at one point.
Misha is clearly blown away by Axel's skills as he silently sits and smiles while the car is taking corners at high speed. At the end of the lap, Misha says he is impressed by the car control and the usage of every millimeter of the track, especially considering his disability. Axel replies that he still has a lot to learn.
Congrats to Axel for his fantastic performance; check out his insane driving below.
