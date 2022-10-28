Porsche GT4 RS Needs All the Shine It Can Get Before Meeting Its New Owner

This Porsche GT4 RS was not at all in a bad shape, nor particularly dirty. It was actually brand new and was being held “captive” under protective covers, waiting to be delivered to its new owner. Still, it needed to be in tip-top shape and look its best, hence a proper wash was required.
This “razor-sharp track tool,” as described by Porsche, is equipped with a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine, which the Stuttgart-based automaker derived from the 911 GT3 R and 911 RSR.
The most powerful engine in the 718 model range, it puts out 493 hp (500 ps) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft). Plus, many of the car’s elements are made from carbon fiber reinforced plastic (including the hood, rear wing, and full bucket seats), helping it maintain a “slim silhouette” and a total weight of only 1,415 kg (3,120 lbs).
Since the car was to be delivered the next morning, the job needed to get done fast, but not before an equally-important thing, namely taking the car out for a spin. After a quick drive, it was time for Larry from AMMO NYC to get his hands dirty and the car clean. And he called for reinforcements…
After a lot of foam, a good rinse, and with the car now dry, it was time to polish up the transportation marks on the exterior. With that done, Larry moved inside and polished the airbox, then went on to apply an enamel coating on it, as well as on the car’s exterior for extra shine and protection. His buddy did the same for the wheels.
The guys then vacuumed the interior and cleaned out all the windows, which can sometimes be challenging. After some finishing touches, the Porsche was finally shining from “head to toe,” ready to meet its new owner – who, by the looks of it, will probably be happy with how it turned out. See for yourself by hitting the play button below.
