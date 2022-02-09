Ken Block Gets To Drive the Audi RS Q E-Tron on Snow and Ice, Seems Impressed

The U.S. drift artist Ken Block had a love affair with Ford but it was Audi that truly inspired him as a teenager. Now, Audi offered him the chance to drive the Dakar-specced RS Q e-tron and also to drift in the Audi quattro A2 Group B rally car which competed in the 1983 Rally Finland.
Driven by Mattias Ekström, the Audi RS Q e-tron debuted in the famous Dakar Rally with the start number 224. Although Ekström only placed ninth as the most successful Audi driver in the competition, the RS Q e-tron is still considered a great car. This is its first race after all and Audi did not have enough time to tune it, or the driver to tame it.
Nevertheless, the Audi RS Q e-tron still needs refinement and as such it gets a lot of action in various competitions. Among them, we can now count the GP Ice Race in Zell am See (Austria). Along with the prototype, Audi Tradition brought the Audi quattro A2 Group B rally car, which competed in the 1983 Rally Finland, as well as a DKW F 91 and a DKW Hartmann Formula V.
Ken Block was also present in Europe for the event and Audi took the opportunity to let him drive the RS Q e-tron. After a few warm-up laps, the American drifter felt right at home in the cockpit of the wild prototype.
“The laps in the Audi RS Q e-tron were a phenomenal experience – even though the car probably feels more comfortable in the desert than in the snow,” said Ken Block. “Thanks to Mattias Ekström, who patiently explained all the special features of his car to me. A few minutes behind the wheel was enough to understand the fascination of this car.” Mattias Ekström returned the favor and congratulated Block saying it took him only three turns to get fully up to speed.
Ken Block also got to drive the Audi Quattro A2 of his dreams, an experience that he described as “an insane moment that I won’t forget in a hurry.” Audi is courting Ken Block who is doing an “Electrikhana” video in the purely electric Audi S1 e-tron quattro dubbed Hoonitron. The video will be released in just a few months as the latest chapter of the Gymkhana series. Until then, you can share Ken Block’s joy in the Audi RS Q e-tron below.
