Jet-a-Send, a Mini Jet Engine Plus EV ‘Car’ Might Be the Wildest Project at SEMA 2022

The 2022 SEMA Show will kick off the wild tuning and customization proceeds tomorrow, November 1st. And the shenanigans are scheduled to last at the Las Vegas, Nevada-based convention center until the 4th.
During this time, we are going to check out a myriad of different, often bespoke stories. Some are of the traditional ‘automaker outs projects to lift brand image’ variety. Others are quite unique, aiming for the glory of outrageousness. But a select few might make a lasting impression – for either the right or wrong reasons.
We are not so sure how to categorize the ‘Jet-A-Send’ “car,” though. According to the owners, this is the “turbine/electric demonstration vehicle for SendCutSend,” a company specializing in “CNC and laser cutting services” performed on a variety of materials, such as aluminum, steel, brass, plastics, titanium, and more.
Their main advantage is the fast turnaround ability between doing the custom parts and having them arrive at anyone’s doorstep. Probably to demonstrate their prowess, they embarked on this wild CGI-to-reality journey of discovery, including with help from Dom Host, the virtual artist slash DIY Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media.
So, he became the “concept artist for this beautiful creation” because “something as odd as this is right up my alley.” But what is this “thing,” anyway? Well, it’s a “unique CAD-based build that’s powered by electric motors and a mini-Jet engine.” And, after we marvel at the odd details surrounding the virtual project, take a look at the two videos embedded below to make sure you understand this isn’t merely wishful thinking!
Well, it remains to be seen if the contraption actually makes it to the 2022 SEMA Show floor in one piece as even during testing they seem to already aim for a massive mishap after adding “way more fuel than you think.” Maybe they should just stick to the tamer electric driving! Oh, hey, who am I kidding, they should all have a blast – no matter the consequences (but do remember about safety, though)!
