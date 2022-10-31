2022 Jeep CJ Surge Concept Is a Classic Electric SUV Destined for SEMA

Jeep is exploring alternative propulsion systems, with the obvious emphasis on electricity, for its classic models with the brand-new CJ Surge, an electromod concept that is heading to the 2022 SEMA Show.
Set to be displayed at the Las Vegas Convention Center between November 1 and 4, the study uses a custom powertrain, with a scalable 400-volt Electric Drive Module that sits under the hood, and generates 268 hp (272 ps / 200 kW).
Providing the juice are the 24 lithium-ion battery modules, sitting in the rear of the passenger compartment in a custom shell. The thrust is directed to both axles via a two-speed transfer case, with selectable gearing, the Stellantis-owned brand says.
A 2-inch (50-mm) lift kit is part of the makeover, and the CJ Surge Concept sits on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, hugging the 9x18-inch Black Rhino Solid wheels, with Surf Blue accents on them. Surf Blue Surge graphics are visible on the Copper Canyon body work, which retains the iconic seven-slot grille, and features glossy black detailing too.
Since it was designed to crawl over rocks, it has front and rear Dana 44 Crate axles, and a winch up front in the new bumper to get it out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. Surf Blue tow hooks, amber LED fog lamps, skid plates, and custom charging port behind the door on the driver’s side are other highlights of the show car.
The cockpit has seating for two on the bucket seats that sport Surf Blue stitching on the black Sedoso cloth and houndstooth fabric inserts, custom steering wheel, and all-weather floor mats. Jeep’s new concept also has a charge indicator that reveals the battery life, and Mopar gauges. The custom-shaped bikini top provides some protection from the elements, and keeping those inside safe if things go south is the roll cage.
Providing the juice are the 24 lithium-ion battery modules, sitting in the rear of the passenger compartment in a custom shell. The thrust is directed to both axles via a two-speed transfer case, with selectable gearing, the Stellantis-owned brand says.
A 2-inch (50-mm) lift kit is part of the makeover, and the CJ Surge Concept sits on 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, hugging the 9x18-inch Black Rhino Solid wheels, with Surf Blue accents on them. Surf Blue Surge graphics are visible on the Copper Canyon body work, which retains the iconic seven-slot grille, and features glossy black detailing too.
Since it was designed to crawl over rocks, it has front and rear Dana 44 Crate axles, and a winch up front in the new bumper to get it out of most sticky and/or slippery situations. Surf Blue tow hooks, amber LED fog lamps, skid plates, and custom charging port behind the door on the driver’s side are other highlights of the show car.
The cockpit has seating for two on the bucket seats that sport Surf Blue stitching on the black Sedoso cloth and houndstooth fabric inserts, custom steering wheel, and all-weather floor mats. Jeep’s new concept also has a charge indicator that reveals the battery life, and Mopar gauges. The custom-shaped bikini top provides some protection from the elements, and keeping those inside safe if things go south is the roll cage.