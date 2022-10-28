2022 SEMA Show Is Just Around the Corner, Even the Slammed or Lifted CGI Ones

This year’s SEMA Show takes place between November 1st and 4th at its usual venue - the Las Vegas Convention Center located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada.
But anyone even remotely interested in the North American aftermarket world probably already knows that. Well, it doesn’t hurt to have a reminder, even if only digitally. So, here is the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media), who has prepared a CGI preview of his potentially perfect 2022 SEMA Show transport team.
The gist behind the CGI scene is very simple, actually. And it was easily summed up in the description: “as SEMA begins next week, we want to wish everyone safe travels to and from the show!” Of course, when you are an automotive pixel master, even these heartfelt wishes usually take a CGI twist, or two, or maybe even three.
After all, it’s not the first digital ensemble we have seen on this CGI expert’s social media reel. The latest one has a feisty theme, as we are looking at a thoroughly slammed, crimson heavy-duty truck fitted with a humongous gooseneck trailer able to carry a couple of additional red siblings. They are brothers of red uniforms and chrome attire, only, as behind the HD truck that might have any billet specialty provider brimming with joy and pride sit a classic muscle car and a vintage, lifted full-size Single Cab truck.
For me, the latter strikes a nice chord with all those passionate about off-road pickups that can stand out in any tailgate party crowd. But, of course, everyone else wanted to know a little more about the imagined, lowered Chevy Nova (maybe it’s even an SS) tucked in between the two posh, custom trucks. Well, it certainly seems to have what it takes to conquer a CGI SEMA Show, right?
