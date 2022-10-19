Monster-y GMC Sierra 2500 Looks Like Barbie's Go-To Workhorse

Ever looked at the GMC Sierra 2500 thinking it would need an insane amount of modifications, and lively accents all around? Probably not, because not all of us live in fantasy land, but if you did, then here is one design proposal that might tickle your fancy.
A very monster truck-ish project, it came via innov8designlab on Instagram, and you know what this means, don’t you? Yep, you are absolutely correct, it is nothing more than a simple rendering, so you can erase those dirty thoughts from your mind.
Starting off with the normal GMC 2500, the digital artist gave it new suspension, and it now rides much higher than stock. As a matter of fact, ingress and egress would count as full-body workout, because there are no additional side steps. Also, not many people would be able to reach the door handles, unless they’re Shaq.
Finished in a very shiny silver shade, the truck in question has a purple GMC logo on the grille and matching emblems on the lower parts of the doors. Some suspension components were virtually finished in the same lively color, which was also replicated on the wheels. With a wide-lip design, and wrapped in chunky rubber, the alloys are so big that they wouldn’t have fit under the arches without the jacked-up stance.
Due to the brash makeover, it’s hard to spot other highlights of this GMC Sierra 2500, but the black side mirror casings are part of them, and so are the privacy windows all around. We would have wanted to see the back end too, and maybe the interior as well, but unfortunately, this is where the rendering artist decided to call it a day. Nonetheless, we will update this post if they happen to release more CGIs of this particular project, so stay tuned.
Starting off with the normal GMC 2500, the digital artist gave it new suspension, and it now rides much higher than stock. As a matter of fact, ingress and egress would count as full-body workout, because there are no additional side steps. Also, not many people would be able to reach the door handles, unless they’re Shaq.
Finished in a very shiny silver shade, the truck in question has a purple GMC logo on the grille and matching emblems on the lower parts of the doors. Some suspension components were virtually finished in the same lively color, which was also replicated on the wheels. With a wide-lip design, and wrapped in chunky rubber, the alloys are so big that they wouldn’t have fit under the arches without the jacked-up stance.
Due to the brash makeover, it’s hard to spot other highlights of this GMC Sierra 2500, but the black side mirror casings are part of them, and so are the privacy windows all around. We would have wanted to see the back end too, and maybe the interior as well, but unfortunately, this is where the rendering artist decided to call it a day. Nonetheless, we will update this post if they happen to release more CGIs of this particular project, so stay tuned.